Divya Khosla Birthday Feature: 8 Times She Channeled Barbie Elegance In Stunning Pink Looks

Floral Mini Dress With Statement Sleeves: Divya radiates dreamy Barbie-core chic in this embroidered pink mini dress featuring a sheer neckline and a bold 3D floral accent at the waist. The pleated, voluminous sleeves add couture flair, while her nude-pink sculpted heels keep the look soft, feminine, and flawlessly polished. (Image Source: Instagram/ divyakhossla)