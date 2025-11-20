Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Divya Khosla Birthday Feature: 8 Times She Channeled Barbie Elegance In Stunning Pink Looks

Divya Khosla Birthday Feature: 8 Times She Channeled Barbie Elegance In Stunning Pink Looks

Celebrate Divya Khosla’s birthday with her stunning pink looks where she channels true Barbie elegance through dreamy silhouettes, bold glamour, and timeless feminine charm.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Divya Khosla Inspired Pink Outfits

1/8
Floral Mini Dress With Statement Sleeves: Divya radiates dreamy Barbie-core chic in this embroidered pink mini dress featuring a sheer neckline and a bold 3D floral accent at the waist. The pleated, voluminous sleeves add couture flair, while her nude-pink sculpted heels keep the look soft, feminine, and flawlessly polished. (Image Source: Instagram/ divyakhossla)
2/8
Hot-Pink Cut-Out Ensemble: Channelling full-blown Barbie glam, Divya stuns in this hot-pink mini dress with dramatic waist cut-outs joined by a sculptural rose detail. A glittering pink bag and matching pointed heels complete her monochrome fantasy, making the entire look youthful, bold, and high-fashion. (Image Source: Instagram/ divyakhossla)
3/8
Powder-Pink Gown With Cape: Divya looks ethereal in this powder-pink gown embellished with delicate crystals and finished with a sleek square neckline. The flowing back-drape styled like a cape adds a fairytale softness, while matching gloves and shimmer heels enhance the old-Hollywood Barbie charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ divyakhossla)
4/8
Metallic Pink Ruffle Skirt & Printed Robe: Divya shows her experimental Barbie side with this metallic pink mini skirt paired with a bold satin blouse and a flowing printed robe. The mix of shine, color, and texture creates a vibrant, runway-ready look that blends quirky glamour with high-fashion attitude. (Image Source: Instagram/ divyakhossla)
5/8
Blush-Pink Bodycon With Corset Detailing: Serving modern Barbie elegance, Divya stuns in this blush-pink bodycon dress with a structured corset bodice that shapes her silhouette. The sheer ruffled gloves add playful couture drama, balancing sensuality with soft, pastel sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ divyakhossla)
6/8
Monochromatic Look With Pink Midi Dress: In this sleek midi dress, Divya embodies minimal Barbie glamour with a structured bodice and sweetheart neckline. Soft curls, strappy heels, and the vibrant pink tone make the ensemble feel refined, confident, and editorial-perfect. (Image Source: Instagram/ divyakhossla)
7/8
Pastel Pink Blazer Dress: Power meets Barbie charm as Divya wears this pastel pink blazer dress featuring strong shoulders, a sharp tailored fit, and a sleek slit detail. White embellished heels and a layered necklace elevate the outfit with subtle sparkle and contemporary elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ divyakhossla)
8/8
Dramatic Pink Tulle Gown: Divya embraces full fairytale Barbie glamour in this lavish pink tulle gown crafted from cascading ruffles and a delicately draped sheer bodice. Soft pink makeup and understated jewelry let the voluminous silhouette shine, making the look pure cinematic fantasy. (Image Source: Instagram/ divyakhossla)
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
