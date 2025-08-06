Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: 8 Best Traditional Looks To Bookmark For Raksha Bandhan 2025

8. Vibrant Coral Saree: Dipika Kakar brings festive charm to life in this vibrant coral pink saree paired with a delicately embroidered floral blouse. The understated golden border adds just the right touch of elegance, while the rich hue is both youthful and festive. This saree is ideal for a Raksha Bandhan celebration at home or a family get-together. What truly elevates the ensemble is her choice of long silver statement earrings and a traditional kada bracelet, adding ethnic finesse without overwhelming the look. Dipika proves that sarees never go out of style, especially when styled with grace. (Image Source: Instagram/@ms.dipika)