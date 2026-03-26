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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleChaitra Navratri 2026: Steal These Glam Pink Ethnic Looks For Your Navratri Wardrobe

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Steal These Glam Pink Ethnic Looks For Your Navratri Wardrobe

Explore stunning pink ethnic outfits inspired by Bollywood actresses and elevate your festive wardrobe with elegant sarees and suits perfect for Navratri styling.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Explore stunning pink ethnic outfits inspired by Bollywood actresses and elevate your festive wardrobe with elegant sarees and suits perfect for Navratri styling.

Pink Ethnic Looks For Navratri Day 8

1/8
Kriti Sanon stuns in this vibrant fuchsia pink saree with a fluid drape, paired with a sequined sleeveless blouse for a hint of sparkle. Minimal jewelry and soft waves keep the look modern, fresh, and Navratri-ready. (Image Source: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon stuns in this vibrant fuchsia pink saree with a fluid drape, paired with a sequined sleeveless blouse for a hint of sparkle. Minimal jewelry and soft waves keep the look modern, fresh, and Navratri-ready. (Image Source: Instagram)
2/8
Genelia Deshmukh shines in this flowy pink ethnic suit paired with a vibrant woven dupatta. Floral-adorned bun and minimal makeup give the look a soft, festive charm. (Image Source: Instagram)
Genelia Deshmukh shines in this flowy pink ethnic suit paired with a vibrant woven dupatta. Floral-adorned bun and minimal makeup give the look a soft, festive charm. (Image Source: Instagram)
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri Ethnic Looks Pink Ethnic Looks For Navratri Bollywood Celeb Inspired Pink Looks

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