8 Celeb-Inspired Gharara Styles For Raksha Bandhan 2025

2. ⁠Kriti Sanon: If you’re looking for a festive gharara outfit that fuses tradition with red carpet glamour, this is the perfect fit. This fashion-forward gharara set features a sleeveless corset-style blouse that’s paired with high-waisted flared gharara pants. The cowl neckline and delicate embroidery of the blouse brings a modern twist. Styled with statement earrings and a minimal dupatta, Kriti’s look is perfect for those who want to dazzle this Rakhi. This Indo-Western gharara set is ideal for family celebrations, pooja functions, or even intimate get-togethers. (Image Source: Pinterest/lifeequalizer10)