8 Celeb-Inspired Gharara Styles For Raksha Bandhan 2025

1. Sara Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan brings timeless grace to the festive wardrobe with her stunning gharara set. It the ultimate inspiration for Raksha Bandhan 2025. The outfit strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary. The ethnic fit features a delicately embroidered peplum-style kurti paired with flared gharara pants, shimmering with intricate detailing. The kurti adds a regal touch, while the sheer, embellished gharara pants bring a hint of drama and flair. What makes this look stand out is its neutral palette, which offers endless versatility for styling. (Image Source: Pinterest/vogueindia)
2. Kriti Sanon: If you’re looking for a festive gharara outfit that fuses tradition with red carpet glamour, this is the perfect fit. This fashion-forward gharara set features a sleeveless corset-style blouse that’s paired with high-waisted flared gharara pants. The cowl neckline and delicate embroidery of the blouse brings a modern twist. Styled with statement earrings and a minimal dupatta, Kriti’s look is perfect for those who want to dazzle this Rakhi. This Indo-Western gharara set is ideal for family celebrations, pooja functions, or even intimate get-togethers. (Image Source: Pinterest/lifeequalizer10)
3. Sonam Bajwa: If soft glamour and festive sparkle are your style goals this Raksha Bandhan, take cues from Sonam Bajwa. This dreamy pastel yellow ethnic outfit features an intricately embroidered short kurti with mirrorwork accents, statement sleeves, and playful tassel detailing. The matching flared gharara pants are embellished with all-over sequin and threadwork, giving this ensemble a regal finish. Styled with bold jhumkas, the gharara set is all about subtle radiance and effortless style. (Image Source: Pinterest/kundrasrishti)
4. Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani’s glamorous gharara look blends traditional elegance with youthful charm. Dressed in a mustard yellow embroidered kurti featuring intricate floral threadwork, Kiara proves why she’s a modern-day style icon. The sleeveless silhouette adds a contemporary twist, while the matching dupatta with sequin embellishments keeps the look festive. The flared cut brings graceful movement, making it perfect for daytime Rakha Bandhan 2025 rituals. (Image Source: Pinterest/ranatanisha7781)
5. Ananya Panday: If you’re hunting for a Raksha Bandhan 2025 outfit that’s youthful, vibrant, and effortlessly glam, you’re at the right place. Ananya Panday’s lime yellow gharara set is exactly what your festive moodboard needs. Radiating Gen-Z energy with traditional flair, this gharara outfit features an intricately embellished peplum-style kurti with mirrorwork and delicate thread embroidery. The fitted bodice and noodle straps give it a contemporary edge. The sheer dupatta with a matching border adds that dreamy desi touch, perfect for twirling through Rakha Bandhan 2025. (Image Source: Pinterest/WeddingPlz)
6. Khushi Kapoor: Khushi Kapoor redefines festive chic in this dazzling nude-toned gharara set that’s perfect for Raksha Bandhan 2025. The strapless, fitted kurti embellished with intricate mirror work brings a fresh, Gen-Z-approved spin to the traditional gharara. Paired with a sheer dupatta, flared gharara bottoms, and a delicate choker necklace, Khushi keeps the overall styling minimal yet striking. The subtle bling of this outfit makes it a perfect choice for those who want to keep it trendy. (Image Source: Pinterest/aishabrarr)
7. Aditi Rao Hydari: If elegance had a face this festive season, it would be Aditi Rao Hydari in this sunshine yellow gharara set. Channeling royal grace with modern simplicity, the ensemble features a finely tailored kurti with intricate zari embroidery along the neckline and sleeves. The matching gharara pants, flared to perfection, exude old-school charm while staying ultra-light. Aditi completes her look with bold jhumkas, a middle-parted sleek hairdo, and a rich berry-toned lip that ties the outfit together with a regal edge. (Image Source: Pinterest/shanaya2006)
8. Rasha Thadani: Rasha Thadani turns up the festive heat in this striking all-red gharara set. Her outfit features a heavily embellished short jacket-style kurti with mirror and threadwork, paired effortlessly with pleated flared gharara pants. This bold red look is ideal for fashion-forward women who want to move beyond traditional pastels and make a powerful festive statement. The modern silhouette, with stunning details and dramatic volume, adds an edgy yet elegant vibe to the ensemble. (Image Source: Pinterest/resham_151)
Published at : 08 Aug 2025 03:14 PM (IST)