Celebrity Halloween 2025: From Mark Zuckerberg’s Roman Look To Lizzo’s Cheesy Costume, Stars Who Ruled Spooky Season

1. Mark Zuckerberg: Mark Zuckerberg and his family made a splash this Halloween by embracing a creative ancient-world theme. Dressed in a Roman-inspired costume featuring a crimson cape, golden helmet, and traditional armour detailing, the look struck a bold and regal tone. The coordinated styling brought history and fantasy together, turning their family moment into a viral highlight of Halloween 2025. (Image Source: Instagram/@zuck)
2. Paris Hilton: Paris Hilton gave her fans a delightful glimpse into her family’s Halloween 2025 celebration, sharing exclusive photos that captured their Toy Story-inspired transformation. She looked stunning as Little Bo Peep, channeling the beloved shepherdess from the Pixar classic. Her husband, Carter Reum, perfectly embodied Woody, the cowboy toy leader, while their son, Phoenix Barron, charmed everyone as Buzz Lightyear with his mini space ranger outfit. Their daughter, London Marilyn, stole hearts as Jessie, completing the adorable family tribute to one of the most iconic animated franchises ever made. (Image Source: Instagram/@parishilton)
3. Ed Sheeran: The singer channelled Pennywise from Stephen King’s It, complete with the eerie red balloon. He was spotted sipping coffee, eating pizza, enjoying a beer, and playfully waving at kids while roaming the streets in full spooky style. In a behind-the-scenes time-lapse video, he also revealed the process of getting the clown’s fiery wig and detailed prosthetics applied, completing his haunting transformation. (Image Source: Instagram/@teddysphotos)
4. Jade Thirlwall: Jade completely transformed herself into Greta, the iconic Gremlin from the 1990 cult sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch. Her entire body was painted green, and she used detailed prosthetics to achieve the creature’s signature features. A striking green wig and oversized monster ears added the perfect finishing touches to her jaw-dropping makeover, leaving her fans stunned by how unrecognisable she looked. (Image Source: Instagram/@jadethirlwall)
5. Demi Lovato: Demi Lovato hilariously brought her infamous alter ego Poot Lovato back from the internet archives this Halloween. The viral meme, born from a distorted 2014 fan photo, jokingly introduced “Poot” as Demi’s secret twin who had been “locked in a basement her whole life.” Embracing the humour, Demi recreated the eerie, pale look, complete with the same awkward lighting and expression, proving she’s more than happy to laugh at her own internet legacy. (Image Source: Instagram/@ddlovato)
6. Lady Gaga: The Grammy-winning icon embodied The Garden of Eden and its Gardener, a theme inspired by her latest album. Dressed in a breathtaking corseted gown adorned with intricate 3D floral embroidery cascading down to a tulle mermaid skirt, she looked ethereal. To complete the divine look, she added a dramatic feathered headpiece resembling angel wings and carried a silver shovel, symbolising the gardener’s touch in her heavenly creation. Her Halloween costume served as a perfect blend of fashion, art, and fantasy. (Image Source: Instagram/@ladygaga)
7. JD Vance: Under scrutiny for his recent comments about his wife's faith, US Vice President JD Vance chose humour to shift the spotlight this Halloween. Embracing a popular internet meme, Vance shared a selfie online dressed as “Fat JD." The politician sported a curly brown wig to complete the look, and the post quickly gained millions of views and comments across social media platforms. By leaning into the viral moment, Vance appeared to take the controversy in stride, turning online mockery into a self-aware Halloween statement. (Image Source: Twitter/@FearedBuck)
8. Lizzo: Lizzo once again proved she’s the queen of creative costumes this Halloween. The Grammy-winning star stepped out dressed as a mozzarella stick. Her off-shoulder cream-yellow gown was designed to look like melted cheese, featuring a structured corset and long sleeves to sculpt her figure. The fabric flowed dramatically to the floor, creating the illusion of gooey cheese dripping in motion. Adding to the fun, Lizzo wore a giant breaded prop strapped across her back like a backpack, perfectly resembling the outer crust of a mozzarella stick. (Image Source: Instagram/@lizzobeeating)
Published at : 01 Nov 2025 12:16 PM (IST)