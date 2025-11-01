Celebrity Halloween 2025: From Mark Zuckerberg’s Roman Look To Lizzo’s Cheesy Costume, Stars Who Ruled Spooky Season

8. Lizzo: Lizzo once again proved she’s the queen of creative costumes this Halloween. The Grammy-winning star stepped out dressed as a mozzarella stick. Her off-shoulder cream-yellow gown was designed to look like melted cheese, featuring a structured corset and long sleeves to sculpt her figure. The fabric flowed dramatically to the floor, creating the illusion of gooey cheese dripping in motion. Adding to the fun, Lizzo wore a giant breaded prop strapped across her back like a backpack, perfectly resembling the outer crust of a mozzarella stick. (Image Source: Instagram/@lizzobeeating)