8 Bollywood Divas Who Stunned In Traditional Kasavu Sarees

8. Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty has always been a trendsetter when it comes to sarees, and her take on the traditional Kasavu drape is nothing short of iconic. Instead of going for a conventional blouse, she elevated the look with an off-shoulder striped top featuring dramatic bell sleeves. With this choice, the actress blended contemporary flair with Kerala’s timeless Kasavu weave. The classic white saree with its golden border radiated tradition, while Shilpa’s styling made it modern and chic. This perfect balance of tradition and innovation proves why Shilpa remains one of Bollywood’s ultimate saree style icons. She made the Kasavu saree festive, fashionable, and completely red-carpet worthy. (Image Source: Pinterest/k4fashiontrends)