8 Bollywood Divas Who Stunned In Traditional Kasavu Sarees

1. Sanya Malhotra: Sanya Malhotra gave the traditional Kerala kasavu saree a refreshing modern spin. Instead of the classic blouse, she paired the ivory-and-golden saree with a structured white blazer, creating a bold fusion of tradition and power dressing. The golden stripes on the saree perfectly complemented her statement jewellery. Sanya’s styling is a testament to how the kasavu saree can be reinvented for fashion platforms while staying rooted in culture. (Image Source: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_)
2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks radiating in her traditional Kasavu saree. She paired it with a matching blouse embellished with delicate motifs, giving the classic attire a touch of modern refinement. Samantha’s styling shows how the kasavu saree can transition seamlessly from traditional festivities to contemporary celebrations, making it a versatile wardrobe must-have. (Image Source: Pinterest/Nouroull)
3. Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor channels divine elegance in this traditional Kerala kasavu saree, styled with a regal twist. The ivory drape with its soft golden border captures the essence of heritage fashion. From the temple-inspired kamarbandh to the maang tikka and layered necklaces, the actress’s elaborate jewellery transforms her into vision straight out of mythology. Janhvi’s look is proof that the kasavu saree is not just a festive staple but also a powerful style statement for all celebrations. (Image Source: Pinterest/Realm671)
4. Vaani Kapoor: Vaani Kapoor looked breathtaking in this classic Kerala kasavu saree, giving the traditional drape a chic and contemporary upgrade. The ivory-white saree with a gleaming golden border radiates understated sophistication. Her sleeveless blouse keeps the look sleek and modern, balancing tradition with trend. Styled with bold gold jhumkas and stacked bangles, Vaani’s look is minimal yet powerful. The neatly tied bun and dewy makeup elevate her saree styling. (Image Source: Pinterest/HelloMoonlight_)
5. Nayanthara: Draped in pristine white with a bold golden zari border, Nayanthara embodies timeless South Indian elegance. Her minimal styling with natural makeup, loose hair, and an effortless smile, enhances the understated beauty of the ensemble. This look is the perfect example of how less can be more when it comes to ethnic fashion. (Image Source: Pinterest/talkiesplus)
6. Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut brings her signature regal aura to the traditional Kerala kasavu saree. The actress made the timeless drape look even more majestic. She chose a classic white saree with a subtle golden border, perfectly embodying the elegance of South Indian traditions. Her sleeveless blouse keeps the look contemporary, while the addition of temple jewellery, gajra-adorned bun, and a bold red lip infuses old-world glamour. (Image Source: Pinterest/loulou3792)
7. Keerthy Suresh: Keerthy Suresh exudes effortless elegance in this traditional Kerala kasavu saree. Draped in pristine white with a subtle golden zari border, the actress strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and sophistication. She pairs it with a sleeveless blouse featuring delicate scalloped detailing, adding a modern twist to the ethnic look. What makes her style stand out is the minimal yet striking accessorising, gold bangles, statement jhumkas, and her natural curls flowing freely. (Image Source: Pinterest/ACTRESSWORLD999)
8. Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty has always been a trendsetter when it comes to sarees, and her take on the traditional Kasavu drape is nothing short of iconic. Instead of going for a conventional blouse, she elevated the look with an off-shoulder striped top featuring dramatic bell sleeves. With this choice, the actress blended contemporary flair with Kerala’s timeless Kasavu weave. The classic white saree with its golden border radiated tradition, while Shilpa’s styling made it modern and chic. This perfect balance of tradition and innovation proves why Shilpa remains one of Bollywood’s ultimate saree style icons. She made the Kasavu saree festive, fashionable, and completely red-carpet worthy. (Image Source: Pinterest/k4fashiontrends)
