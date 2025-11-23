Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bold, Beautiful, And Striped: Bollywood Divas Inpired Striped Saree Looks You'll Want To Recreate

Bold, Beautiful, And Striped: Bollywood Divas Inpired Striped Saree Looks You’ll Want To Recreate

Discover stunning Bollywood-inspired striped saree looks that blend tradition and modern elegance, perfect ideas for your next festive or family function.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Discover stunning Bollywood-inspired striped saree looks that blend tradition and modern elegance, perfect ideas for your next festive or family function.

Bollywood Divas Inpired Striped Saree Looks

1/7
Deepika’s black-and-gold striped saree is perfect for a grand traditional function, blending shimmer with classic elegance. The structured strapless blouse and bold accessories give it a modern red-carpet twist while keeping the saree’s rich, festive appeal intact. (Image Source: Instagram/ deepikapdukone)
Deepika’s black-and-gold striped saree is perfect for a grand traditional function, blending shimmer with classic elegance. The structured strapless blouse and bold accessories give it a modern red-carpet twist while keeping the saree’s rich, festive appeal intact. (Image Source: Instagram/ deepikapdukone)
2/7
Ananya’s terracotta-and-ivory striped saree is a beautiful pick for intimate traditional gatherings. Its wide, soft stripes and fluid drape bring effortless grace, while the sleek styling adds a clean, contemporary touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Ananya’s terracotta-and-ivory striped saree is a beautiful pick for intimate traditional gatherings. Its wide, soft stripes and fluid drape bring effortless grace, while the sleek styling adds a clean, contemporary touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
3/7
Kriti Kharbanda’s red-and-white striped saree offers a fresh, contemporary take on festive dressing. The diagonal stripes and waist-belt add definition and style, making it ideal for celebrations where you want a traditional yet fashion-forward look. (Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)
Kriti Kharbanda’s red-and-white striped saree offers a fresh, contemporary take on festive dressing. The diagonal stripes and waist-belt add definition and style, making it ideal for celebrations where you want a traditional yet fashion-forward look. (Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)
4/7
Kiara Advani’s black-and-white striped saree with earthy tones makes a bold statement at festive events. The modern abstract stripes paired with a sharp blouse and waist belt offer a stylish fusion of classic draping and high-fashion structure. (Image Source: Instagram/ pinkvillalifestyle)
Kiara Advani’s black-and-white striped saree with earthy tones makes a bold statement at festive events. The modern abstract stripes paired with a sharp blouse and waist belt offer a stylish fusion of classic draping and high-fashion structure. (Image Source: Instagram/ pinkvillalifestyle)
5/7
Janhvi Kapoor’s maroon-and-cream striped saree strikes the right balance between heritage charm and modern minimalism. The varying stripe widths and subtle motifs make it perfect for family functions, while her halter blouse keeps the look youthful and chic. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Janhvi Kapoor’s maroon-and-cream striped saree strikes the right balance between heritage charm and modern minimalism. The varying stripe widths and subtle motifs make it perfect for family functions, while her halter blouse keeps the look youthful and chic. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
6/7
Rakul Preet’s vibrant yellow-orange striped saree is perfect for daytime functions or haldi ceremonies. The flame-like stripes add energy and colour, while the contrast blouse and minimal jewellery keep the look grounded and elegant. (Image Source: Instagram/ shreeart.in)
Rakul Preet’s vibrant yellow-orange striped saree is perfect for daytime functions or haldi ceremonies. The flame-like stripes add energy and colour, while the contrast blouse and minimal jewellery keep the look grounded and elegant. (Image Source: Instagram/ shreeart.in)
7/7
Alia Bhatt’s multicoloured striped saree brings playful vibrance to any festive occasion. Its rainbow hues and subtle shimmer create a lively yet sophisticated silhouette, making it perfect for traditional celebrations with a modern twist. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Alia Bhatt’s multicoloured striped saree brings playful vibrance to any festive occasion. Its rainbow hues and subtle shimmer create a lively yet sophisticated silhouette, making it perfect for traditional celebrations with a modern twist. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Published at : 23 Nov 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity Saree Styles Bollywood Saree Inspiration Striped Saree Looks Modern Ethnic Fashion

