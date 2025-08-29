Top 8 Bollywood Celeb Looks From Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

1. Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday brought a refreshing twist to festive fashion in a classic olive-green saree with intricate golden embroidery. Draped in a timeless silhouette, her saree perfectly balanced tradition with a youthful vibe. She paired her saree with an embellished blouse with delicate detailing that added just the right amount of glamour. This look not only showcased Ananya’s effortless elegance but also proved why sarees in earthy tones are making a strong comeback. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
2. Twinkle Khanna: Twinkle Khanna embraced Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with a look that was the perfect blend of tradition and timeless charm. She chose a vibrant pink silk saree adorned with delicate golden lotus motifs and a shimmering gold border. Paired with a rich metallic gold blouse, the ensemble brought out the balance of subtlety and sophistication. Her choice of accessories added the finishing touches to this classic festive avatar. (Image Source: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna)
3. Rakul Preet: Rakul Preet Singh brought festive radiance to Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in a striking pink lehenga. The ensemble featured a heavily embroidered blouse with delicate floral motifs, paired with a voluminous skirt adorned with intricate gold and silver threadwork. The sheer pink dupatta with golden lace detailing added a graceful charm, tying the entire look together. (Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet)
4. Sharvari: Sharvari kept her Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 look rooted in tradition with a pastel-hued striped silk saree. The soft tones of green, pink, and gold stripes added a refreshing charm, while the delicate golden border lent the outfit a festive glow. What stood out most was the effortless grace with which she carried the look. She paired it with a simple blouse and accessorised minimally with earrings and stacked bangles, without overshadowing the saree. (Image Source: Instagram/@sharvari)
5. Genelia D’Souza: Genelia D’Souza radiated traditional Maharashtrian elegance this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in a stunning red and green silk nauvari saree. The rich handwoven drape, featuring golden zari stripes, perfectly captured the festive grandeur while staying rooted in culture. She styled it with a green blouse and accessorised with classic temple jewellery, a layered necklace, choker, bangles, and statement earrings, that enhanced her regal vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/@geneliad)
6. Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor ushered in Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with divine elegance in a rich red silk saree. The saree, adorned with vibrant floral motifs in contrasting shades, was paired with a simple yet chic short-sleeved red blouse. The golden zari border elevated the festive vibe, making it a perfect choice for the occasion. Keeping her look graceful, Janhvi opted for minimal jewellery. This look is a masterclass in how to style bright silk sarees for festivals. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
7. Sonali Bendre: Sonali Bendre brought her signature grace to Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in a pastel-hued handloom saree. The saree featured soft pink tones with delicate stripes of yellow and white, making it the perfect blend of tradition and summer-fresh charm. To complement the look, Sonali opted for a statement necklace with matching earrings, adding a regal pop of colour. (Image Source: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre)
8. Jacqueliene Fernandez: Jacqueline Fernandez welcomed Ganpati Bappa this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in a look that beautifully blended devotion with pastel elegance. The actress chose a soft lilac silk saree with a subtle sheen. The delicate texture of the drape added a modern freshness to her traditional avatar. She styled the saree with a simple matching blouse. The actress accessorised minimally with a sleek ear cuff and a dainty chain, letting her natural glow take centre stage. (Image Source: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez)
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 02:33 PM (IST)