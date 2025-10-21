Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleBollywood Celebrities Who Bring Ethnic Elegance To Diwali 2025 Celebrations

Bollywood Celebrities Who Bring Ethnic Elegance To Diwali 2025 Celebrations

Bollywood celebs lit up Diwali 2025 in stunning ethnic wear, from Rakul’s red lehenga to Alia’s heritage saree, each look redefined festive elegance and traditional charm.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebs lit up Diwali 2025 in stunning ethnic wear, from Rakul’s red lehenga to Alia’s heritage saree, each look redefined festive elegance and traditional charm.

Bollywood Celebrities Diwali Looks

1/8
Rakul Preet dazzled in this rich red lehenga set that perfectly captured the spirit of festive glamour. Her sleeveless embroidered blouse and pleated flowy skirt featured subtle beadwork and fine detailing, blending tradition with modern grace. She styled it with statement earrings, bangles, and soft wavy hair, a look that was both classic and contemporary. (Image Source: Instagram/ rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet dazzled in this rich red lehenga set that perfectly captured the spirit of festive glamour. Her sleeveless embroidered blouse and pleated flowy skirt featured subtle beadwork and fine detailing, blending tradition with modern grace. She styled it with statement earrings, bangles, and soft wavy hair, a look that was both classic and contemporary. (Image Source: Instagram/ rakulpreet)
2/8
Ananya Panday kept her Diwali look chic and youthful in this rose-pink ethnic suit adorned with delicate silver embroidery. Paired with a matching dupatta and simple churidar, her outfit radiated elegance through simplicity. Minimal accessories and natural makeup completed her understated yet radiant festive appearance. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Ananya Panday kept her Diwali look chic and youthful in this rose-pink ethnic suit adorned with delicate silver embroidery. Paired with a matching dupatta and simple churidar, her outfit radiated elegance through simplicity. Minimal accessories and natural makeup completed her understated yet radiant festive appearance. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
3/8
Karisma Kapoor showcased her signature sophistication in a half-black, half-white kurta set paired with wide-legged pants. The metallic motif at the center and gota-trimmed borders lent the outfit a touch of festive shine. With sleek styling and minimal accessories, Karisma proved that monochrome can be just as festive as colour. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
Karisma Kapoor showcased her signature sophistication in a half-black, half-white kurta set paired with wide-legged pants. The metallic motif at the center and gota-trimmed borders lent the outfit a touch of festive shine. With sleek styling and minimal accessories, Karisma proved that monochrome can be just as festive as colour. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
4/8
Alia Bhatt exuded timeless grace in a rose-gold silk saree, featuring intricate silver tikki motifs. The heritage drape celebrated Indian craftsmanship with modern flair. She paired it with ornate jewellery: a maang tika, necklace, and kada, creating a regal yet rooted look for Dhanteras and Diwali alike. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Alia Bhatt exuded timeless grace in a rose-gold silk saree, featuring intricate silver tikki motifs. The heritage drape celebrated Indian craftsmanship with modern flair. She paired it with ornate jewellery: a maang tika, necklace, and kada, creating a regal yet rooted look for Dhanteras and Diwali alike. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
5/8
Bhumi Pednekar opted for this regal maroon silk suit set with gold zari detailing, exuding understated luxury. The long kurta paired with flared pants and a matching dupatta gave her a timeless festive charm. With minimal makeup, traditional jewellery, and natural hair, Bhumi’s look radiated effortless elegance and festive warmth. (Image Source: Instagram/ bhumipednekar)
Bhumi Pednekar opted for this regal maroon silk suit set with gold zari detailing, exuding understated luxury. The long kurta paired with flared pants and a matching dupatta gave her a timeless festive charm. With minimal makeup, traditional jewellery, and natural hair, Bhumi’s look radiated effortless elegance and festive warmth. (Image Source: Instagram/ bhumipednekar)
6/8
Kiara Advani lit up the festivities in this marigold yellow anarkali-style suit with soft pink-gold embroidered borders. The full-flared silhouette and minimal embellishments added elegance and charm. Draped with a matching dupatta and styled with delicate accessories, Kiara’s look radiated sunshine-like positivity, perfect for Diwali celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ kiaraaliaadvani)
Kiara Advani lit up the festivities in this marigold yellow anarkali-style suit with soft pink-gold embroidered borders. The full-flared silhouette and minimal embellishments added elegance and charm. Draped with a matching dupatta and styled with delicate accessories, Kiara’s look radiated sunshine-like positivity, perfect for Diwali celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ kiaraaliaadvani)
7/8
Kriti Sanon embraced Diwali sparkle in this vibrant red sharara set richly embroidered with gold floral motifs. The sleeveless kurti, flared sharara, and sheer dupatta created a striking yet graceful silhouette. With golden earrings, soft curls, and minimal makeup, Kriti’s look was the perfect mix of festive opulence and easy charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ kritisanon)
Kriti Sanon embraced Diwali sparkle in this vibrant red sharara set richly embroidered with gold floral motifs. The sleeveless kurti, flared sharara, and sheer dupatta created a striking yet graceful silhouette. With golden earrings, soft curls, and minimal makeup, Kriti’s look was the perfect mix of festive opulence and easy charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ kritisanon)
8/8
Yami Gautam looked regal in this royal blue embroidered suit featuring exquisite Kashmiri-style work in gold and pastel hues. The detailed kurta and dupatta created a luxurious yet traditional feel. She complemented the look with gold jhumkas, bangles, and a glowing natural makeup base, embodying festive sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ yamigautam)
Yami Gautam looked regal in this royal blue embroidered suit featuring exquisite Kashmiri-style work in gold and pastel hues. The detailed kurta and dupatta created a luxurious yet traditional feel. She complemented the look with gold jhumkas, bangles, and a glowing natural makeup base, embodying festive sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ yamigautam)
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity Ethnic Wear Diwali 2025 Celebrity Looks Bollywood Diwali Fashion Bollywood Festive Glamour

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
Cricket
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Embed widget