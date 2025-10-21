Bollywood Celebrities Who Bring Ethnic Elegance To Diwali 2025 Celebrations

Rakul Preet dazzled in this rich red lehenga set that perfectly captured the spirit of festive glamour. Her sleeveless embroidered blouse and pleated flowy skirt featured subtle beadwork and fine detailing, blending tradition with modern grace. She styled it with statement earrings, bangles, and soft wavy hair, a look that was both classic and contemporary. (Image Source: Instagram/ rakulpreet)
Ananya Panday kept her Diwali look chic and youthful in this rose-pink ethnic suit adorned with delicate silver embroidery. Paired with a matching dupatta and simple churidar, her outfit radiated elegance through simplicity. Minimal accessories and natural makeup completed her understated yet radiant festive appearance. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Karisma Kapoor showcased her signature sophistication in a half-black, half-white kurta set paired with wide-legged pants. The metallic motif at the center and gota-trimmed borders lent the outfit a touch of festive shine. With sleek styling and minimal accessories, Karisma proved that monochrome can be just as festive as colour. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
Alia Bhatt exuded timeless grace in a rose-gold silk saree, featuring intricate silver tikki motifs. The heritage drape celebrated Indian craftsmanship with modern flair. She paired it with ornate jewellery: a maang tika, necklace, and kada, creating a regal yet rooted look for Dhanteras and Diwali alike. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Bhumi Pednekar opted for this regal maroon silk suit set with gold zari detailing, exuding understated luxury. The long kurta paired with flared pants and a matching dupatta gave her a timeless festive charm. With minimal makeup, traditional jewellery, and natural hair, Bhumi’s look radiated effortless elegance and festive warmth. (Image Source: Instagram/ bhumipednekar)
Kiara Advani lit up the festivities in this marigold yellow anarkali-style suit with soft pink-gold embroidered borders. The full-flared silhouette and minimal embellishments added elegance and charm. Draped with a matching dupatta and styled with delicate accessories, Kiara’s look radiated sunshine-like positivity, perfect for Diwali celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ kiaraaliaadvani)
Kriti Sanon embraced Diwali sparkle in this vibrant red sharara set richly embroidered with gold floral motifs. The sleeveless kurti, flared sharara, and sheer dupatta created a striking yet graceful silhouette. With golden earrings, soft curls, and minimal makeup, Kriti’s look was the perfect mix of festive opulence and easy charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ kritisanon)
Yami Gautam looked regal in this royal blue embroidered suit featuring exquisite Kashmiri-style work in gold and pastel hues. The detailed kurta and dupatta created a luxurious yet traditional feel. She complemented the look with gold jhumkas, bangles, and a glowing natural makeup base, embodying festive sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ yamigautam)
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 03:38 PM (IST)