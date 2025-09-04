8 Bollywood Actresses Who Rocked Ethnic Co-Ords Perfect For The Festivities

1. 8. Aditi Rao Hydari: Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her regal fashion sense, and her pastel blue embroidered co-ord set is nothing short of a masterpiece. The look featured a structured sequin blazer paired with wide-leg trousers, both adorned with vibrant floral embroidery that resembled a blooming garden. The sheer detailing on the pants added a whimsical touch, making the outfit stand out as wearable art. This co-ord set is a dream choice for fashion lovers who want to make a statement at high-profile festive events. (Image Source: Pinterest/avyanna06)
2. Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a glamorous ivory embellished co-ord set that redefined festive power dressing. The look featured a heavily embroidered blazer paired with matching wide-leg trousers, creating a perfect balance of traditional detailing and contemporary tailoring. The intricate beadwork added sparkle, while the structured silhouette brought an elegant edge to her outfit. (Image Source: Pinterest/shahmm140268)
3. Sonakshi Sinha: Sonakshi Sinha knows how to make a bold festive statement, and her emerald green co-ord ensemble is sheer proof. The outfit featured a draped silk skirt paired with a structured blouse, adorned with intricate ivory embroidery that added regal charm. The unique silhouette gave a contemporary twist to festive dressing, while the rich jewel tone made it a showstopper for grand celebrations. If you’re seeking inspiration to stand out at your next festive event, this co-ord set is the ultimate style guide. (Image Source: Pinterest/iwmbuzz)
4. Khushi Kapoor: Khushi Kapoor is quickly becoming a style icon, and her ethnic co-ord look is proof of her chic fashion sense. She dazzled in a strapless navy-blue embroidered co-ord set that beautifully combined modern tailoring with intricate floral threadwork. The fitted silhouette highlighted her graceful frame, while the sheer dupatta added a traditional touch. With minimal jewellery, soft curls, and a radiant smile, Khushi let her outfit do all the talking. This look is an ideal festive pick for anyone who loves a balance of glamour and sophistication. (Image Source: Pinterest/yoonjichii)
5. Kajal Aggarwal: Kajal Aggarwal proves that ethnic co-ords can be the ultimate festive fashion statement. She stunned in a maroon embellished halter-neck crop top paired with a matching high-waist skirt featuring intricate floral embroidery. The vibrant detailing with sequins and beads added just the right amount of sparkle. If you’re looking for an outfit that blends traditional artistry with contemporary cuts, Kajal’s co-ord set is the inspiration you need this festive season. (Image Source: Pinterest/premnathpk)
6. Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor gave festive dressing a chic twist with her striking red silk co-ord set. The structured blazer and straight-fit pants were elevated with traditional golden motifs and embroidered detailing. The glossy silk fabric added richness, while the deep red hue made it a perfect pick for festivities. This look is proof that co-ords can be both festive and sophisticated, making them a must-have in every fashion-forward wardrobe. (Image Source: Pinterest/Redmachine3105)
7. Shanaya Kapoor: Shanaya Kapoor brought fresh elegance to festive fashion with her ivory embroidered co-ord set. The outfit featured a structured bustier paired with wide-leg trousers, layered with a long embroidered jacket that added flow and sophistication. The subtle floral detailing on the fabric lent a traditional vibe, while the contemporary cut made it youthful and chic. Shanaya’s look is ideal for festive brunches, pre-wedding functions, or intimate celebrations. (Image Source: Pinterest/Rajesh79245)
8. Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani wore a delicate embellished bralette paired with wide-leg trousers and layered it with a sleeveless embroidered jacket. The ivory-white co-ord set gave the actress a minimal yet striking look that’s both comfortable and glamorous. Kiara’s co-ord set proves that all-white ensembles can be just as festive and eye-catching as bright colours. (Image Source: Pinterest/ramansukla98)
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 04:40 PM (IST)