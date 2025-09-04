8 Bollywood Actresses Who Rocked Ethnic Co-Ords Perfect For The Festivities

4. Khushi Kapoor: Khushi Kapoor is quickly becoming a style icon, and her ethnic co-ord look is proof of her chic fashion sense. She dazzled in a strapless navy-blue embroidered co-ord set that beautifully combined modern tailoring with intricate floral threadwork. The fitted silhouette highlighted her graceful frame, while the sheer dupatta added a traditional touch. With minimal jewellery, soft curls, and a radiant smile, Khushi let her outfit do all the talking. This look is an ideal festive pick for anyone who loves a balance of glamour and sophistication. (Image Source: Pinterest/yoonjichii)