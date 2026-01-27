Bobby Deol Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Outfits That Made Him A Modern Style Favourite

2. Cool-Toned Power Dressing: Moving away from traditional dark tones, the actor embraces a refreshing colour palette that instantly sets this look apart, making it both striking and fashion-forward. The single-breasted blazer features sharp lapels and a clean, structured cut that sits perfectly on the shoulders, offering a crisp silhouette without looking rigid. Styled with a partially unbuttoned shirt in a complementary shade, the look carries a relaxed sensuality while maintaining a polished edge. The wide-leg trousers add a vintage-inspired twist, flowing smoothly with every step and lending the outfit a runway-ready appeal. This choice not only enhances comfort but also balances the sharpness of the blazer, creating a powerful yet fluid silhouette. Finished with sleek dark shoes and round-tinted sunglasses, the outfit channels quiet luxury with a hint of retro charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@iambobbydeol)