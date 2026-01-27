Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleBobby Deol Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Outfits That Made Him A Modern Style Favourite

Bobby Deol Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Outfits That Made Him A Modern Style Favourite

From rugged streetwear to sharp formal fits, Bobby Deol’s birthday special fashion gallery showcases 8 stylish looks that define his modern Bollywood style revival.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
From rugged streetwear to sharp formal fits, Bobby Deol’s birthday special fashion gallery showcases 8 stylish looks that define his modern Bollywood style revival.

Bobby Deol’s style journey through the years, captured in eight standout looks that define his modern fashion comeback.

1/8
1. Modern Power Look: Bobby Deol’s outfit in this striking appearance is a masterclass in contemporary menswear done right. The deep-V satin shirt adds drama and movement, catching light effortlessly and lending a luxe, almost cinematic feel to the ensemble. What truly elevates the outfit, however, is the wide satin waistband cinched neatly at the waist. This detail introduces a tuxedo-inspired twist while enhancing the overall proportions, creating a long, lean frame that photographs beautifully. Polished black shoes keep the styling grounded, while the salt-and-pepper beard and tinted sunglasses add rugged maturity. (Image Source: Instagram/@iambobbydeol)
1. Modern Power Look: Bobby Deol’s outfit in this striking appearance is a masterclass in contemporary menswear done right. The deep-V satin shirt adds drama and movement, catching light effortlessly and lending a luxe, almost cinematic feel to the ensemble. What truly elevates the outfit, however, is the wide satin waistband cinched neatly at the waist. This detail introduces a tuxedo-inspired twist while enhancing the overall proportions, creating a long, lean frame that photographs beautifully. Polished black shoes keep the styling grounded, while the salt-and-pepper beard and tinted sunglasses add rugged maturity. (Image Source: Instagram/@iambobbydeol)
2/8
2. Cool-Toned Power Dressing: Moving away from traditional dark tones, the actor embraces a refreshing colour palette that instantly sets this look apart, making it both striking and fashion-forward. The single-breasted blazer features sharp lapels and a clean, structured cut that sits perfectly on the shoulders, offering a crisp silhouette without looking rigid. Styled with a partially unbuttoned shirt in a complementary shade, the look carries a relaxed sensuality while maintaining a polished edge. The wide-leg trousers add a vintage-inspired twist, flowing smoothly with every step and lending the outfit a runway-ready appeal. This choice not only enhances comfort but also balances the sharpness of the blazer, creating a powerful yet fluid silhouette. Finished with sleek dark shoes and round-tinted sunglasses, the outfit channels quiet luxury with a hint of retro charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@iambobbydeol)
2. Cool-Toned Power Dressing: Moving away from traditional dark tones, the actor embraces a refreshing colour palette that instantly sets this look apart, making it both striking and fashion-forward. The single-breasted blazer features sharp lapels and a clean, structured cut that sits perfectly on the shoulders, offering a crisp silhouette without looking rigid. Styled with a partially unbuttoned shirt in a complementary shade, the look carries a relaxed sensuality while maintaining a polished edge. The wide-leg trousers add a vintage-inspired twist, flowing smoothly with every step and lending the outfit a runway-ready appeal. This choice not only enhances comfort but also balances the sharpness of the blazer, creating a powerful yet fluid silhouette. Finished with sleek dark shoes and round-tinted sunglasses, the outfit channels quiet luxury with a hint of retro charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@iambobbydeol)
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bobby Deol Bollywood Fashion Bobby Deol Birthday

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
Entertainment
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
World
'Europe Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals'
'Europe Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals'
Cities
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Horrific Acid Attack on Sleeping Student in Motihari, Victim in Critical Condition
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget