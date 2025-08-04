Anushka Sen Birthday Special: 8 Stylish Outfits Inspired By Her For A Chic Raksha Bandhan 2025

1. Pastel Sheer Saree: This pastel sheer saree is the ultimate Raksha Bandhan 2025 inspiration. The delicate fabric, enhanced with an embroidered lace border gave the actress a dreamy and ethereal look. She paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse, statement handbag, and matching jewellery. This soft pastel shade offers sophistication without being overpowering. This airy fabric with subtle tones and statement jewellery, served as the right mix of glamour and grace. (Image Source: Instagram/@anushkasen0408)
2. Teal Kurta Set: Anushka Sen’s teal kurta set blended comfort with festive elegance. This sleeveless kurta was paired with wide pant-style bottoms. The earthy teal shade stood out beautifully. This minimalist styling created an eye catching festive look. The light net dupatta gave a delicate look to the actress with its subtle look and flowy texture. (Image Source: Instagram/@anushkasen0408)
3. Contemporary Pink Saree: Anushka Sen’s printed draped outfit serves as a fashion-forward pick for Raksha Bandhan 2025. This outfit merges Indian styling with a contemporary twist. The soft pink hue is ideal for this Rakhi celebrations, giving a chic yet youthful appeal. This modern saree look flowed gracefully, giving out an abstract swirl, adding a playful vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/@anushkasen0408)
4. Purple Embroidered Kurta: Anushka Sen’s purple embroidered kurta set is a perfect inspiration for Raksha Bandhan 2025. The rich hue paired with intricate white embroidery brought out a festive charm. The matching dupatta with delicate border added a refined touch. Styled with neutral stilettos, the outfit balanced style and classy vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/@anushkasen0408)
5. Deep Teal Saree With Minimal Sparkle: Anushka Sen sparkled in a deep teal saree that gave an understated glamorous look. The plain yet elegant drape had delicate sequin accents that were enough to add a festive glow. Styled with statement earrings and sleek, straight hair, this saree exuded effortless sophistication. This is the perfect outfit for Raksha Bandhan 2025, if you’re looking for something that’s classy and minimalistic. (Image Source: Instagram/@anushkasen0408)
6. White Sharara Set With Gold Accents: Anushka Sen’s all-white Sharara set is the definition of elegance and grace. The sleeveless kurti paired with a flared Sharara and a dotted dupatta with scalloped golden borders gave the fit a dreamy and festive vibe. The actress completed her look with a matching potli bag and accessories. This styling proved that less is more when done right. (Image Source: Instagram/@anushkasen0408)
7. Peach Saree With Yellow Floral Embroidery: Anushka Sen’s peach organza saree with vibrant yellow floral embroidery is a showstopper for festive occasions like Raksha Bandhan 2025. The sheer fabric brought a youthful, breezy appeal while the contrasting yellow embroidery added a burst of vibrancy to the look. Paired with a delicate blouse and a chic potli bag, this saree blends tradition with a contemporary twist. (Image Source: Instagram/@anushkasen0408)
8. Green Kurta With Subtle Detailing: Anushka Sen’s earthy green kurta set is the perfect example of a simple yet striking look for Raksha Bandhan 2025. This straight-fit kurta featured delicate embroidery and was paired with a matching dupatta and flowy bottoms. The green tone stood out for festivities while her silver jhumkas and her minimal makeup added just the right amount of ethnic charm. If you’re looking for an outfit that blends tradition with comfort, this is a go-to choice. (Image Source: Instagram/@anushkasen0408)
Published at : 04 Aug 2025 12:58 PM (IST)