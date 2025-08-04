Anushka Sen Birthday Special: 8 Stylish Outfits Inspired By Her For A Chic Raksha Bandhan 2025

8. Green Kurta With Subtle Detailing: Anushka Sen’s earthy green kurta set is the perfect example of a simple yet striking look for Raksha Bandhan 2025. This straight-fit kurta featured delicate embroidery and was paired with a matching dupatta and flowy bottoms. The green tone stood out for festivities while her silver jhumkas and her minimal makeup added just the right amount of ethnic charm. If you’re looking for an outfit that blends tradition with comfort, this is a go-to choice. (Image Source: Instagram/@anushkasen0408)