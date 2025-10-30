Ananya Panday Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Looks Inspired By The Actress

3. ⁠Timeless Green Saree: Ananya Panday channels pure old-world charm in this olive-green saree that’s the epitome of understated elegance. The drape features delicate sequin and zari embroidery along the borders, creating a regal shimmer without overpowering the minimalist appeal of the ensemble. The deep sweetheart neckline blouse with short embellished sleeves adds a graceful touch of glamour. The earthy tone of the saree complements her glowing skin tone beautifully, making this one of her most graceful ethnic looks. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)