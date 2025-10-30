Ananya Panday Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Looks Inspired By The Actress

1. Sky Blue Embellished Lehenga: Ananya Panday brings an ethereal touch of elegance in this sky-blue lehenga that blends traditional charm with youthful glamour. The outfit features intricate silver motifs paired with a heavily embroidered border adorned with mirror work. Her embellished bralette-style blouse perfectly complements the shimmering ethnic fit, giving the look a modern, festive spin. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
2. Gold Heavily Beaded Fit: Ananya Panday turned heads in this gold-embellished attire by Manish Malhotra, redefining festive glamour with a modern twist. The look radiates luxury — from the heavily sequinned, crystal-encrusted blouse to the intricately hand-embroidered outfit. The structured bralette blouse adds a contemporary edge. Styled with statement gold earrings, a bold cocktail ring, and a minimal drape, this fit is ideal for festive and wedding season. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
3. Timeless Green Saree: Ananya Panday channels pure old-world charm in this olive-green saree that’s the epitome of understated elegance. The drape features delicate sequin and zari embroidery along the borders, creating a regal shimmer without overpowering the minimalist appeal of the ensemble. The deep sweetheart neckline blouse with short embellished sleeves adds a graceful touch of glamour. The earthy tone of the saree complements her glowing skin tone beautifully, making this one of her most graceful ethnic looks. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
4. Black And Gold Mirror-Work Lehenga: Ananya Panday’s festive fashion game hit new heights in this black and silver mirror-work lehenga, a stunning creation that radiates regal elegance and modern chic. The heavily embellished lehenga features intricate geometric mirror detailing paired with reflective sequins that glimmer beautifully under the light, making it the ultimate show-stopper for the season. Her strapless embellished blouse adds a contemporary, daring edge, while the dupatta completes the look with traditional flair. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
5. Ivory Gold Saree: Ananya Panday wore a classic ivory saree paired with a shimmering gold blouse, creating a look that perfectly blends minimalism with opulence. The soft, flowy drape is accentuated by a subtle gold border, adding just the right touch of festive sparkle. Her structured, sequinned corset blouse lends a bold and modern twist to the traditional saree, making the ensemble effortlessly glamorous. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
6. Embellished Golden Fit: Ananya Panday radiates ethereal elegance in this heavily embellished golden outfit, draped to perfection with old-world charm and modern poise. The fit features intricate beadwork and sequin embroidery, catching the light beautifully and creating a regal, goddess-like effect. Her deep-cut embellished blouse adds a touch of contemporary glamour to the otherwise traditional silhouette. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
7. Shimmering Pink Lehenga: The actress lights up the frame in this shimmering pink sequin attire. The glitzy drape, paired with a bold strapless blouse, adds a contemporary twist. The peach hue glows under the warm indoor lighting, giving her a soft, radiant aura. Her look is styled with minimal accessories, glossy nude lips, and softly curled hair, striking the right balance between elegance and ease. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
8. All-White Anarkali: Ananya Panday brings back the timeless charm of old-world elegance in this ethereal white Rohit Bal Anarkali, radiating vintage sophistication and subtle grandeur. The voluminous, floor-grazing silhouette, paired with a delicately embroidered bodice and long sleeves, generates a regal aura. The all-white palette adds purity and poise, while the flowing fabric enhances her graceful movement. This look beautifully blends cinematic nostalgia with modern-day refinement. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 05:20 PM (IST)