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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | From Mouni Roy To Pratibha Ranta: B-Town Divas Bring Glamour To 'MAMI Select' Event
Bollywood celebrities including Mouni Roy and Neha Dhupia grabbed attention with their glamorous appearances at the star-studded MAMI Select event.
Bollywood Stars Shine Bright At 'MAMI Select' Event
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Published at : 08 May 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
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