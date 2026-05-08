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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleABP Live Celeb Spotted | From Mouni Roy To Pratibha Ranta: B-Town Divas Bring Glamour To 'MAMI Select' Event

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | From Mouni Roy To Pratibha Ranta: B-Town Divas Bring Glamour To 'MAMI Select' Event

Bollywood celebrities including Mouni Roy and Neha Dhupia grabbed attention with their glamorous appearances at the star-studded MAMI Select event.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 08 May 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities including Mouni Roy and Neha Dhupia grabbed attention with their glamorous appearances at the star-studded MAMI Select event.

Bollywood Stars Shine Bright At 'MAMI Select' Event

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Ahsaas Channa kept it chic and youthful in vibrant cobalt blue halter-neck top teamed with off-white jeans. Her minimal styling, soft waves, and bold red lips added a cool-girl charm to the effortlessly fashionable look.
Ahsaas Channa kept it chic and youthful in vibrant cobalt blue halter-neck top teamed with off-white jeans. Her minimal styling, soft waves, and bold red lips added a cool-girl charm to the effortlessly fashionable look.
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Sonam Bajwa looked stunning in figure-hugging emerald green dress featuring elegant ruching and sheer detailing. Styled with sleek hair, metallic heels, and soft glam makeup, she perfectly balanced timeless sophistication with modern glamour.
Sonam Bajwa looked stunning in figure-hugging emerald green dress featuring elegant ruching and sheer detailing. Styled with sleek hair, metallic heels, and soft glam makeup, she perfectly balanced timeless sophistication with modern glamour.
Published at : 08 May 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
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Bollywood Celebrities Celeb Fashion B Town Divas Celebrity Style ABP Live Celeb Spotted MAMI Select 2026 Bollywood Event

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