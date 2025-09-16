9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Saree To Brighten Your Festive Looks

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Saree To Brighten Your Festive Looks

Celebrate the 9 days of Navratri with ethnic elegance as Rashmika Mandanna inspires festive saree styles in every colour, blending tradition with modern charm.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Saree For Navratri

Day 1 – White: Rashmika set the tone with this sheer white saree highlighted by a subtle golden border and a muted silk blouse. She completed the look with a statement choker and stone-studded bangles, blending grace and simplicity in perfect balance. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Day 2 – Red: Draped in this deep maroon saree, Rashmika exuded richness and charm. The velvet blouse and layered kundan jewellery added a royal finish, making the look ideal for festive evenings. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Day 3 – Royal Blue: Her royal blue saree with intricate ajrakh patterns stood out for its elegance. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, the outfit carried both tradition and glamour effortlessly. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Day 4 – Yellow: Rashmika opted for a breezy floral georgette saree in this bright hue, keeping it fresh and vibrant. Minimal golden jewellery and a soft, natural look made the outfit festive yet light. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Day 5 – Green: In this striking green saree embroidered with golden floral motifs, Rashmika radiated festive charm. The bold colour, paired with soft makeup, brought out her glowing presence. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Day 6 – Grey: She looked ethereal in this cloudy grey saree with delicate pearl bead embellishments. The addition of oxidised jhumkas lent a celestial touch to her look. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Day 7 – Orange: Rashmika stunned in this peachy-orange chiffon saree with a shimmery border, styled with a bold pink blouse. Dewy makeup, kohl-lined eyes, and a tiny bindi enhanced her festive glow. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Day 8 – Pink: The rich mirror work on Rashmika’s pink saree reflected elegance at its best. Paired with a halter blouse, she kept the accessories minimal, letting the saree shine. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Day 9 – Purple: Rashmika draped herself in this deep purple saree with subtle embroidery. The striking colour and refined detailing made her look graceful and sophisticated. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Rashmika Mandanna Saree Looks Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Bollywood Saree Inspiration Navratri 2025 Looks Navratri Saree Inspiration Rashmika Mandanna Ethnic Wear

