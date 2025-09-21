Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Sarees To Try This Festive Season

9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Sarees To Try This Festive Season

Step into the festive spirit with Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning ethnic saree looks, each beautifully complementing the nine colours of Navratri, blending tradition with glamour.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Sarees To Try Each Day Of Navratri

Day 1 – White: Janhvi stunned in this chiffon saree adorned with delicate red floral motifs. The plunging neckline blouse with tie-up detailing at the back added a modern twist, while her bold eyes and minimal glam kept the look chic yet festive. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Day 2 – Red: Nothing says festive elegance like a handloom silk saree, and Janhvi dazzled in a red Paithani drape accentuated with golden zari and floral motifs. The timeless attire radiated heritage charm, making it perfect for traditional celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Day 3 – Royal Blue: Janhvi turned heads in this royal blue Benarasi silk saree highlighted with silver zari leaf motifs. Draped in a classic style with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging cut, her look blended regal grace with modern appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Day 4 – Yellow: A burst of sunshine, Janhvi looked radiant in this vibrant yellow saree with zari borders. Simple yet striking, the look was fresh, festive, and ideal for adding brightness to the season’s celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
Day 5 – Green: Janhvi’s printed green saree paired with this golden sequin blouse was pure festive perfection. The strappy detailing, paired with statement earrings and soft makeup, added just the right blend of glamour and tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/ tanghavri)
Day 6 – Grey: Shimmer took centre stage as Janhvi dazzled in this slinky silver-grey saree. Styled with a scoop-neck blouse and statement earrings, the look exuded a modern festive charm that’s effortlessly chic. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Day 7 – Orange: Janhvi embraced understated elegance in this rust-toned linen saree featuring subtle pinstripes. With soft dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes, the look radiated grace and charm for the festive mood. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Day 8 – Peacock Green: Janhvi channelled effortless sophistication in this bandhani saree with golden borders, paired with a sleeveless velvet blouse. Keeping the jewellery minimal with a choker, she let the rich fabric shine for a traditional yet trendy vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Day 9 – Pink: Janhvi donned in this tissue silk saree with antique gold zari borders. Styled with an intricately embroidered blouse and floor-grazing drape, her look was a flawless blend of old-world beauty and contemporary glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Published at : 21 Sep 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Saree Looks Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Navratri Colours Shardiya Navratri 2025 Bollywood Festive Fashion Janhvi Kapoor Ethnic Looks

