Explorer
9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Sarees To Try This Festive Season
Step into the festive spirit with Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning ethnic saree looks, each beautifully complementing the nine colours of Navratri, blending tradition with glamour.
Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Sarees To Try Each Day Of Navratri
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Published at : 21 Sep 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
9 Photos
9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Sarees To Try This Festive Season
Lifestyle
9 Photos
9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Alia Bhatt's Saree Looks To Inspire Your Navratri Wardrobe
Lifestyle
9 Photos
Shardiya Navratri 2025: Decorate Your Pooja Corner With The Right Furniture And Accessories
Lifestyle
9 Photos
9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Saree To Brighten Your Festive Looks
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
India
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
World
'Over 40,000 US Tech Workers Laid Off, Replaced With H-1B Visa Holders': White House On $100K Fee Hike
World
$100K Not An Annual Fee, Spares Current Holders: Trump Administration Clarifies H-1B Visa Order
Advertisement