9 Day, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Ethnic Outfits Inspired By Karisma Kapoor For The Festivity

Step into Navratri celebrations with Karisma Kapoor’s ethnic outfit inspirations, styled beautifully in all nine festive colours, blending grace, glamour, and tradition.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Karisma Kapoor Inspired Ethnic Outfits For Navratri

1/9
Day 1 – White: Karisma Kapoor embraced timeless elegance in this white saree adorned with delicate golden floral embroidery. The saree’s understated luxury, highlighted by golden piping, exuded grace and tradition, perfect for festive evenings. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
2/9
Day 2 – Red: Keeping it regal yet simple, Karisma stunned in this red suit with golden embroidery at the neckline and sleeves. Paired with classic jhumkas and minimal makeup, the look radiated effortless festive charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
3/9
Day 3 – Royal Blue: In this royal blue ensemble, Karisma looked dazzling in the three-fourth sleeve kurta and mesh pants, paired with a dupatta featuring gota work. Her bun adorned with flowers, golden jewellery, and subtle makeup added a traditional yet glamorous vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ punitbalanaofficial)
4/9
Day 4 – Yellow: Vibrance met elegance as Karisma twirled in this bright yellow lehenga with golden borders and floral-inspired prints. The mirror-detailed dupatta lent sparkle, making it a festive-ready dream outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
5/9
Day 5 – Green: Karisma stunned in this pickle-green Banarasi anarkali with delicate golden embroidery, styled with churidar pants and a detailed dupatta. Golden kolhapuris, danglers, and her wavy hair completed the rich, festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
6/9
Day 6 – Grey: She looked ethereal in this shimmering grey saree paired with a matching blouse and pearl-adorned bun. Statement earrings, bangles, and glowing makeup made the ensemble radiate sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
7/9
Day 7 – Orange: Karisma kept things light in this graceful orange anarkali with intricate marodi work and a silk dupatta. The vibrant yet airy outfit struck the perfect balance between tradition and festivity. (Image Source: Instagram/ punitbalanaofficial)
8/9
Day 8 – Peacock Green: She brought royal grace in this peacock-hued chanderi silk suit paired with copper-toned pants. Minimal styling and soft glam makeup made the look modern yet festive-ready. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
9/9
Day 9 – Pink: Karisma dazzled in this pink Banarasi saree with golden embroidery. A sleeveless blouse and her natural grace made this look a true festive showstopper. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja 2025 Navratri Fashion Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Karisma Kapoor Navratri Looks 9 Days 9 Colours Navratri Outfits Navratri Ethnic Wear Inspiration Karisma Kapoor Festive Fashion
