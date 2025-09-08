Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
9 Day, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Ananya Panday Inspired Ethnic Outfits For Each Day

9 Day, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Ananya Panday Inspired Ethnic Outfits For Each Day

Celebrate the nine days of Navratri with vibrant ethnic outfit inspiration from Ananya Panday, showcasing graceful ensembles for each festive colour.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 12:09 AM (IST)

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Celebrate the nine days of Navratri with vibrant ethnic outfit inspiration from Ananya Panday, showcasing graceful ensembles for each festive colour.

Ananya Panday Inspired Ethnic Outfits For Each Day Of Navratri

1/9
Day 1 – Orange: Ananya Panday's orange anarkali set is a vision of festive charm. The flared kurta with embroidered sleeves and sequinned neckline pairs beautifully with the palazzo and organza dupatta, making it a radiant choice for the first day celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ devnaagri)
Day 1 – Orange: Ananya Panday’s orange anarkali set is a vision of festive charm. The flared kurta with embroidered sleeves and sequinned neckline pairs beautifully with the palazzo and organza dupatta, making it a radiant choice for the first day celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ devnaagri)
2/9
Day 2 – White: In this white sharara set, Ananya embodies grace with a sleeveless kurta adorned with stonework and butta-detailed sharara. The scalloped dupatta adds a touch of elegance, making this look serene yet festive. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Day 2 – White: In this white sharara set, Ananya embodies grace with a sleeveless kurta adorned with stonework and butta-detailed sharara. The scalloped dupatta adds a touch of elegance, making this look serene yet festive. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
3/9
Day 3 – Red: Ananya's red chiffon saree with floral prints exudes freshness and vibrancy. Paired with a strappy blouse and minimal accessories, the look strikes the perfect balance between tradition and modern appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Day 3 – Red: Ananya’s red chiffon saree with floral prints exudes freshness and vibrancy. Paired with a strappy blouse and minimal accessories, the look strikes the perfect balance between tradition and modern appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
4/9
Day 4 – Royal Blue: The royal blue kurta look brings out understated sophistication. With its floral embroidery and sleek straight pants, Ananya's ensemble radiates charm and festive richness in equal measure. (Image Source: Instagram/ shnoy09)
Day 4 – Royal Blue: The royal blue kurta look brings out understated sophistication. With its floral embroidery and sleek straight pants, Ananya’s ensemble radiates charm and festive richness in equal measure. (Image Source: Instagram/ shnoy09)
5/9
Day 5 – Yellow: Ananya's vibrant yellow sharara set is full of joy and glamour. The strappy kurta and dupatta complement the silk-lined sharara, enhanced with metallic and threadwork details, creating a lively festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Day 5 – Yellow: Ananya’s vibrant yellow sharara set is full of joy and glamour. The strappy kurta and dupatta complement the silk-lined sharara, enhanced with metallic and threadwork details, creating a lively festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
6/9
Day 6 – Green: This olive green saree worn by Ananya is all things subtle yet striking. With mirror and zardozi work on the border and a detailed blouse with tassel accents, the look captures festive elegance beautifully. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Day 6 – Green: This olive green saree worn by Ananya is all things subtle yet striking. With mirror and zardozi work on the border and a detailed blouse with tassel accents, the look captures festive elegance beautifully. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
7/9
Day 7 – Royal Blue: In this royal blue lehenga choli, Ananya redefines festive glam. The golden embroidery and chic V-neck blouse create a luxurious yet simple look that's perfect for a spirited Navratri evening. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Day 7 – Royal Blue: In this royal blue lehenga choli, Ananya redefines festive glam. The golden embroidery and chic V-neck blouse create a luxurious yet simple look that’s perfect for a spirited Navratri evening. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
8/9
Day 8 – Pink: Ananya stuns in this hot pink lehenga with Rajasthani-inspired detailing. Accessorised with an emerald necklace and delicate jewels, the look is equal parts bold and graceful. (Image Source: Instagram/ ekcetra.productions)
Day 8 – Pink: Ananya stuns in this hot pink lehenga with Rajasthani-inspired detailing. Accessorised with an emerald necklace and delicate jewels, the look is equal parts bold and graceful. (Image Source: Instagram/ ekcetra.productions)
9/9
Day 9 – Purple: This regal purple saree with a golden zari border and ornate halter-neck blouse makes Ananya a true desi diva. The backless tie detailing adds just the right amount of glamour to end the festivities in style. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Day 9 – Purple: This regal purple saree with a golden zari border and ornate halter-neck blouse makes Ananya a true desi diva. The backless tie detailing adds just the right amount of glamour to end the festivities in style. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Celebrity Festive Fashion Ananya Panday Navratri Looks Navratri Fashion Inspiration Navratri Ethnic Wear 9 Colours Of Navratri Outfits
