The 9 Ultimate Style Muses: Bollywood Divas Defining Festive Fashion This Diwali

Shweta Tripathi: Shweta Tripathi radiates elegance in a beautiful bottle-green ethnic outfit, which is described in the context as a Sukriti Anarkali set from designer Anjana Bohra’s Kamli Collection, perfect for festivals and grand occasions like Diwali. The Munga Silk ensemble features a harmonious blend of floral and geometric patterns, enhanced with delicate hand embroidery and a floor-sweeping silhouette with a flattering V-neckline and elegant narrow straps. She complements the outfit with a sheer organza dupatta, which has intricate golden thread embroidered details and opulent borders, and accessorizes with statement hanging earrings featuring striking green stones from Golden Window Jewellery and an Ishhaara ring. Her traditional look is completed with a raised bun adorned with gajra (fresh flowers) and a subtle black bindi, showcasing a refined sense of fashion ideal for a celebratory feature. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)