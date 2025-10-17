Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleThe 9 Ultimate Style Muses: Bollywood Divas Defining Festive Fashion This Diwali

The 9 Ultimate Style Muses: Bollywood Divas Defining Festive Fashion This Diwali

Get inspired by these Bollywood divas this Diwali! From sarees and ghararas to Anarkalis and suits, discover festive fashion trends to shine this season.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Get inspired by these Bollywood divas this Diwali! From sarees and ghararas to Anarkalis and suits, discover festive fashion trends to shine this season.

Bollywood Actresses Inspired Ethnic Looks

Tanya Maniktala: Tanya Maniktala offers a refreshing take on traditional festive wear with her elegant, butter-yellow saree, making a perfect style statement for Diwali. The sheer organza fabric of the Kasmai Pankhuri Meera Saree from Torani, featuring delicate embroidered work, lends a soft, luminous glow ideal for the festival of lights. She masterfully contrasts the pastel saree with a vibrant, embroidered pink bralette, adding a contemporary pop of colour and texture to the classic drape. Her choice of antique-finish, multi-stone jewellery, including a striking choker and matching earrings paired with a stack of oxidised silver bangles, provides a beautiful, earthy contrast, ensuring the overall look is refined, traditional, and effortlessly chic. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Kritika Kamra: Kritika Kamra embraces a modern Diwali with a stunning Indo-Western look, pairing crisp white trousers with a magnificent, long jacket that serves as the hero piece. The jacket is a riot of colour in intricate, multi-hued kashida or Phulkari-style embroidery, offering a fresh, sophisticated spin on traditional festive wear. Her minimal accessorising with chunky gold bangles and a slicked-back hairstyle keeps the focus squarely on the exquisite craftsmanship of the coat, making this a powerful and elegant choice for any contemporary Diwali gathering. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Lisa Mishra: This look on Lisa Mishra is a perfect inspiration for a modern, stylish Diwali, featuring a striking all-black saree with dramatic tiered fringe detailing. Eschewing brighter traditional colours for a sophisticated monochrome palette, the singer pairs the contemporary drape with a sleek, structured blouse. The glamour is amplified by dazzling diamond jewelry, a choker necklace and bracelet providing the necessary festive sparkle to the dark ensemble. Her warm, voluminous hair and subtle, glowy makeup complete the outfit, making it a chic and fashion-forward choice for a celebratory night like Diwali. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Neha Dhupia: Neha Dhupia embraced a blend of tradition and modern glamour for Diwali, stepping out in a pastel pink saree and a striking mirror work blouse, both designed by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble, whose fans dubbed her
Shweta Tripathi: Shweta Tripathi radiates elegance in a beautiful bottle-green ethnic outfit, which is described in the context as a Sukriti Anarkali set from designer Anjana Bohra’s Kamli Collection, perfect for festivals and grand occasions like Diwali. The Munga Silk ensemble features a harmonious blend of floral and geometric patterns, enhanced with delicate hand embroidery and a floor-sweeping silhouette with a flattering V-neckline and elegant narrow straps. She complements the outfit with a sheer organza dupatta, which has intricate golden thread embroidered details and opulent borders, and accessorizes with statement hanging earrings featuring striking green stones from Golden Window Jewellery and an Ishhaara ring. Her traditional look is completed with a raised bun adorned with gajra (fresh flowers) and a subtle black bindi, showcasing a refined sense of fashion ideal for a celebratory feature. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Richa Chadha: Richa Chadha looks effortlessly serene in this light pastel green ethnic outfit, an ideal choice for a sophisticated Diwali celebration. The ensemble, a long kurta with intricate white threadwork embroidery and bell-shaped sleeves, exudes a subtle, understated elegance. She keeps the look minimal with statement gold-toned earrings, allowing the fine craftsmanship of the attire and her softly waved hair and subtle smoky eye makeup to shine, perfecting a chic and graceful festive look. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Saiee Manjrekar: Saiee Manjrekar presents a gorgeous Diwali fashion inspiration in a light green floral saree with hints of pink. The saree, which appears to be a Silver Silk Line Georgette with digital print and silk lines, is paired beautifully with a deep V-neck blouse featuring heavy sequence work, likely in a contrasting color like pink, giving the traditional outfit a glamorous and contemporary edge perfect for festive parties. She accessorizes with a delicate choker and matching earrings, completing a look that is both elegant and modern. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Saiyami Kher: Saiyami Kher embodies festive elegance in this stunning golden traditional outfit, which is an excellent inspiration for Diwali fashion. The ensemble appears to be richly embroidered or heavily sequined with a full-sleeved kurta or choli and a coordinating dupatta, all in a dazzling golden hue that perfectly complements the festival of lights. Her look is polished and sophisticated with her hair neatly tied back in a bun, drawing attention to her statement earrings, and is completed with a classic red lip and a subtle bindi. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia presents a festive and vibrant Diwali fashion choice in the image, wearing a traditional gharara set. The outfit features a short kurti and flared gharara pants, both adorned with an intricate, colorful zig-zag print and rich embroidery, particularly noticeable on the hemline and sleeve cuffs. This look blends traditional silhouettes with bold, contemporary patterns, making it a perfect statement piece for the festive season. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
