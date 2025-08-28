8 Stunning Outfits Of Janhvi Kapoor To Bookmark For This Festive Season

1. Pink And White Floral Saree: Janhvi Kapoor is serving major festive fashion inspiration in this pink and white embellished saree that radiates elegance and glamour. The actress opted for a handcrafted saree with intricate net detailing, floral embroidery, and a scalloped border that instantly adds a regal touch. She paired the look with a heavily embellished pink blouse featuring delicate straps and intricate beadwork, making the outfit both festive and chic. This look is an ideal pick for Diwali parties, sangeet nights, or glamorous festive gatherings, where you want to balance tradition with modern-day elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)