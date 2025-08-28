8 Stunning Outfits Of Janhvi Kapoor To Bookmark For This Festive Season

1. Pink And White Floral Saree: Janhvi Kapoor is serving major festive fashion inspiration in this pink and white embellished saree that radiates elegance and glamour. The actress opted for a handcrafted saree with intricate net detailing, floral embroidery, and a scalloped border that instantly adds a regal touch. She paired the look with a heavily embellished pink blouse featuring delicate straps and intricate beadwork, making the outfit both festive and chic. This look is an ideal pick for Diwali parties, sangeet nights, or glamorous festive gatherings, where you want to balance tradition with modern-day elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
2. Regal Saree With Temple Jewellery: Janhvi Kapoor looks every bit the modern-day diva in this golden silk saree paired with an intricately embroidered blouse. The lustrous gold drape, adorned with heavy zari borders and detailed handwork, exudes timeless elegance perfect for Diwali, Navratri, or wedding festivities. Adding to the grandeur, Janhvi styled the saree with traditional temple jewellery, including a layered choker, statement jhumkas, and a bold nose ring. The touch of green stones in her jewellery adds contrast and elevates the overall royal vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
3. Pink Floral Saree: Draped in a floral saree, she exudes timeless elegance that makes it an ideal pick for the upcoming festive season. The subtle glam makeup, nude-toned lips, and open-flowy hair add a fresh youthful touch, while the statement earrings elevate the entire ensemble. If you are looking to revamp your festive wardrobe, Janhvi Kapoor’s saree look offers the perfect style cue – elegant, minimal, and absolutely chic. The tassel detailing on the borders gives the actress a unique touch and elevates the look. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
4. Golden White Lehenga: Janhvi Kapoor was a vision of festive grandeur in a stunning golden and white lehenga. This ensemble masterfully balances traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary silhouette, making it an ideal choice for any festive occasion, from Navratri to Diwali. The outfit features a heavily bejewelled golden blouse that acts as the focal point, with its ornate neckline and intricate embroidery shimmering beautifully under the lights. It is paired with a dreamy, flowing white skirt adorned with delicate golden motifs and patterns along the hem. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
5. Dreamy Pink Sharara: Janhvi Kapoor looked like a vision in a custom-made floral sharara. The outfit is a breath of fresh air, perfectly capturing the whimsical spirit of the festive season. The ensemble features a sleeveless kurta with a plunging neckline, adorned with delicate three-dimensional floral appliques in vibrant shades of pink, yellow, and green. These appliques give the garment a lifelike, blossoming quality. The kurta is paired with flowing, blush-pink sharara pants. She opted for minimal accessories, letting the intricate details of the outfit take center stage. A pair of delicate, star-shaped earrings was her only choice of jewellery, providing a hint of glimmer. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
6. Regal Green Lehenga: Janhvi chose a stunning moss green lehenga. This outfit is a vision of festive grandeur, designed to command attention. The lehenga skirt is intricately embroidered with delicate pearl and tone-on-tone sequins, creating a rich, shimmering texture that catches the light beautifully. The skirt's voluminous flare and dramatic trail give it a majestic, red-carpet-worthy feel, making it perfect for grand festive occasions. The ensemble is completed with a two-toned blouse featuring a blend of sequins and pearl embroidery. The net fabric of the lehenga lends an ethereal quality to the entire outfit, proving that festive fashion can be both opulent and gracefully light. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
7. Graceful Red Saree: Janhvi Kapoor's saree features a striking 'sindoori' red and white coloor palette, a classic choice for auspicious occasions. The rich, opulent fabric is adorned with intricate digital prints and delicate hand kantha stitches, giving it a beautiful texture and a luxurious feel. The saree's traditional motifs pay homage to India's rich weaving heritage, while its lightweight organza and silk blend make it an ideal choice for long hours of celebration and puja. She paired the saree with simple, elegant gold earrings and a matching bindi, which perfectly complemented the traditional essence of the look. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
8. Pastel Printed Lehenga: Janhvi Kapoor wore a mint-green printed lehenga featuring delicate motifs and intricate patterns. She paired her look with a lace bralette-style blouse that adds a modern twist to the traditional drape. Her outfit is accessorised with a statement pearl-and-gold choker necklace, matching bangles, and an ornate kamarbandh. This look strikes the perfect balance between traditional elegance and contemporary glamour, making it an ideal festive season outfit for weddings, pujas, or Diwali parties. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 04:14 PM (IST)