8 Simple Yet Stunning Floral Anarkalis Inspired By Bollywood Divas For Janmashtami

8 Simple Yet Stunning Floral Anarkalis Inspired By Bollywood Divas For Janmashtami

Bollywood actresses bring festive charm in floral anarkali suits, offering timeless inspiration for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Bollywood actresses bring festive charm in floral anarkali suits, offering timeless inspiration for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

Floral Anarkali Suits Inspired By Bollywood Actresses

1/7
Sonam Kapoor beautified the festivities in this bright red floor-length floral Anarkali with layered ghera paired with churidar pyjamas and an adorning dupatta; this suit exudes regal elegance for the Janmashtami celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ sonamkapoor)
Sonam Kapoor beautified the festivities in this bright red floor-length floral Anarkali with layered ghera paired with churidar pyjamas and an adorning dupatta; this suit exudes regal elegance for the Janmashtami celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ sonamkapoor)
2/7
Nushrratt Bharuccha appeared graceful in this full-sleeved ivory-white floral Anarkali with a round neck paired with an organza dupatta, an apt choice for the Janmashtami celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ nushrrattbharuccha)
Nushrratt Bharuccha appeared graceful in this full-sleeved ivory-white floral Anarkali with a round neck paired with an organza dupatta, an apt choice for the Janmashtami celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ nushrrattbharuccha)
3/7
Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in this hand-painted floral Anarkali set comprising a flowy kurta and sharara, perfect for any festive occasion. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in this hand-painted floral Anarkali set comprising a flowy kurta and sharara, perfect for any festive occasion. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
4/7
Kareena Kapoor's floral Anarkali in delicate pink looks soft and refreshing for the festive season. The soft prints on blush pink fabric exude sophistication. (Image Source: Pinterest/ stibrewala0378)
Kareena Kapoor's floral Anarkali in delicate pink looks soft and refreshing for the festive season. The soft prints on blush pink fabric exude sophistication. (Image Source: Pinterest/ stibrewala0378)
5/7
Alia Bhatt's printed Anarkali, featuring stars, moons, and floral motifs, paired with a bright dupatta, is ideal for that extra festive punch. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Alia Bhatt's printed Anarkali, featuring stars, moons, and floral motifs, paired with a bright dupatta, is ideal for that extra festive punch. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
6/7
Mrunal Thakur was a standout in her neon pink Anarkali with mirrorwork, floral embroidery, and a voluminous skirt that lends grandeur. This suit looks perfect for any traditional occasion. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal Thakur was a standout in her neon pink Anarkali with mirrorwork, floral embroidery, and a voluminous skirt that lends grandeur. This suit looks perfect for any traditional occasion. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
7/7
Jacqueline Fernandez looked serene in this pearl-white suit paired with a pink floral dupatta, exuding simplicity with festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ jacquelienefernandez)
Jacqueline Fernandez looked serene in this pearl-white suit paired with a pink floral dupatta, exuding simplicity with festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ jacquelienefernandez)
Published at : 16 Aug 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Floral Anarkali Suit Bollywood Actresses For Janmashtami Floral Suit Ideas Bollywood Actresses Inspired Anarkali
Photo Gallery

Trending News

