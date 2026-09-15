78th Emmy Awards | Kristen Bell, Niecy Nash-Betts, Trisha Paytas And Ciara Miller Turn Heads On Blue Carpet

American actress, director, and producer Mariska Hargitay was photographed on the red carpet at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where she served as the evening's main host. She wore a vibrant, striking red gown by Elie Saab. It is a classic strapless piece featuring a fitted bodice with a structured, sculptural brooch detailing at the center waist. The dress flows down into an elegant, pleated full skirt.