78th Emmy Awards | Kristen Bell, Niecy Nash-Betts, Trisha Paytas And Ciara Miller Turn Heads On Blue Carpet

American actress, director, and producer Mariska Hargitay was photographed on the red carpet at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where she served as the evening's main host. She wore a vibrant, striking red gown by Elie Saab. It is a classic strapless piece featuring a fitted bodice with a structured, sculptural brooch detailing at the center waist. The dress flows down into an elegant, pleated full skirt.
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Trisha Paytas was photographed on the red carpet, making her debut at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. She wore a Hollywood glamour-inspired, strapless evening gown that features a heavily structured corset bodice entirely encrusted with gold sparkles and shimmering rhinestones. The dazzling bodice gives way to a contrasting, form-fitting navy blue velvet skirt. She paired the gown with a matching sapphire and diamond statement necklace along with a coordinating silver bracelet and ring.
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Ciara Miller is best known for starring in Bravo's reality series Summer House. She wore a shimmering, all-white sequined crop top designed with a deeply plunging halter neckline that accentuates a modern, midriff-baring silhouette. The top is paired with a matching white high-waisted maxi skirt that features a dramatic, long, flowing statement cape-train extending from the back to catch the air as she poses.
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Kristen Bell, spotted on the blue carpet at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. She wore an elegant, cream-colored gown featuring delicate ruffles along a V-neckline, an asymmetrical draped halter shoulder element, and a flowing silhouette, creating a romantic and ethereal red-carpet look.
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Colman Domingo, spotted on the blue carpet at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. He wore a sophisticated camel-colored jacket featuring a structured Nehru collar and distinctive frog-closure fasteners, paired with cream flared trousers, dark sunglasses, and a vibrant jeweled magenta sash cinched gracefully at his waist.
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Olivia Munn, spotted on the blue carpet at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. She wore an elegant, strapless black velvet column dress by Fforme. The sophisticated look was paired with her hair styled in loose middle-parted waves and accessorized with a bold, sculpted diamond and onyx collar necklace.
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Niecy Nash-Betts, spotted on the blue carpet at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. She stunned in a vibrant, strapless fire-engine-red gown featuring a structured, sculptural neckline. She accessorized the glamorous look with dazzling diamond drop earrings, long manicured nails, and voluminous, side-parted curls.
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Tiffany Haddish, spotted on the blue carpet at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. She wore an elegant, custom chartreuse-yellow asymmetrical draped gown. The vibrant look was beautifully complemented by colorful statement earrings, a matching butterfly hair clip, and a sleek, styled blonde bob.
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Chris Sullivan, spotted on the blue carpet at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. He wore a sharp, classic black tuxedo featuring satin peak lapels, a crisp white dress shirt, and a oversized black bow tie, complemented dramatically with a large black folding hand fan.
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Chase Infiniti, spotted on the blue carpet at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. She wore a custom, strapless copper-toned Louis Vuitton column gown entirely encrusted with thousands of shimmering metallic beads. The structural mermaid silhouette was flawlessly paired with voluminous, cascading natural waves and minimal jewelry.