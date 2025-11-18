Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
7 Scalp Serums And Hair Perfumes To Elevate Your Hair Routine This Winter Season

7 Scalp Serums And Hair Perfumes To Elevate Your Hair Routine This Winter Season

Refresh your winter haircare with natural scalp serums and hair perfumes. These nourishing blends help combat dryness, dandruff, and dullness while uplifting your senses.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Refresh your winter haircare with natural scalp serums and hair perfumes. These nourishing blends help combat dryness, dandruff, and dullness while uplifting your senses.

Haircare Products To Elevate Your Hair Routine

1/8
Ylang Ylang Essential Oil – The Natural Hair Perfume: Ylang Ylang essential oil has a sweet, exotic fragrance that works beautifully as a natural hair perfume. It also helps balance oil production on the scalp, making hair soft, shiny, and full of life. Just a drop or two in your serum or water spray can leave your hair smelling divine. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Ylang Ylang Essential Oil – The Natural Hair Perfume: Ylang Ylang essential oil has a sweet, exotic fragrance that works beautifully as a natural hair perfume. It also helps balance oil production on the scalp, making hair soft, shiny, and full of life. Just a drop or two in your serum or water spray can leave your hair smelling divine.
2/8
Rosemary Essential Oil – For Stronger Roots: Known to improve blood circulation in the scalp, Rosemary essential oil promotes hair growth and reduces thinning. It strengthens the follicles, making it perfect for those experiencing hair fall during winter. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Rosemary Essential Oil – For Stronger Roots: Known to improve blood circulation in the scalp, Rosemary essential oil promotes hair growth and reduces thinning. It strengthens the follicles, making it perfect for those experiencing hair fall during winter.
3/8
Lavender Essential Oil – Soothing and Calming: Lavender oil is ideal for a dry, itchy scalp. Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties soothe irritation, while its gentle floral scent doubles as a natural hair fragrance that calms the mind and senses. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Lavender Essential Oil – Soothing and Calming: Lavender oil is ideal for a dry, itchy scalp. Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties soothe irritation, while its gentle floral scent doubles as a natural hair fragrance that calms the mind and senses.
4/8
Lemon Essential Oil – Detox and Freshness: Lemon essential oil helps cleanse and refresh the scalp, controlling excess oil and dandruff. Its citrusy aroma instantly uplifts mood while leaving the scalp feeling clean and revitalized. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Lemon Essential Oil – Detox and Freshness: Lemon essential oil helps cleanse and refresh the scalp, controlling excess oil and dandruff. Its citrusy aroma instantly uplifts mood while leaving the scalp feeling clean and revitalized.
5/8
Aloe + Rosemary Root Strengthening Serum: Mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 3–4 drops of rosemary essential oil and 1 teaspoon of jojoba oil. Massage it onto the scalp before bedtime to nourish hair roots and reduce hair fall caused by winter dryness. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Aloe + Rosemary Root Strengthening Serum: Mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 3–4 drops of rosemary essential oil and 1 teaspoon of jojoba oil. Massage it onto the scalp before bedtime to nourish hair roots and reduce hair fall caused by winter dryness.
6/8
Tea Tree + Lemon Scalp Tonic: Mix 50 ml of water with 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice and 2–3 drops of tea tree essential oil. Apply to the scalp after shampooing to help control dandruff, reduce itchiness, and leave the scalp feeling refreshed and clean. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Tea Tree + Lemon Scalp Tonic: Mix 50 ml of water with 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice and 2–3 drops of tea tree essential oil. Apply to the scalp after shampooing to help control dandruff, reduce itchiness, and leave the scalp feeling refreshed and clean.
7/8
Coconut + Ylang Ylang Essential Oil: Blend 1 tablespoon of lightweight coconut oil with 2 drops of ylang ylang essential oil. Apply a tiny amount to damp hair ends to smooth frizz, add shine, and protect hair from cold winds and pollution. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Coconut + Ylang Ylang Essential Oil: Blend 1 tablespoon of lightweight coconut oil with 2 drops of ylang ylang essential oil. Apply a tiny amount to damp hair ends to smooth frizz, add shine, and protect hair from cold winds and pollution.
8/8
Inputs By: Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Pioneer in Aromatherapy and Founder, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies (Image Source: Canva)
Inputs By: Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Pioneer in Aromatherapy and Founder, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Hair Haircare Tips Hair Perfumes Hair Serums Scalp Serums Haircare Products

Photo Gallery

View More
