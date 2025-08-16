Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Meet Yogita Bihani, The Kerala Story Actor Who Got Engaged To Archana Puran Singh’s Son Aaryamann Sethi

Actor couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi celebrated as their son Aaryamann Sethi got engaged to longtime girlfriend and actor Yogita Bihani.

Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Actor couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi celebrated as their son Aaryamann Sethi got engaged to longtime girlfriend and actor Yogita Bihani.

The proposal, captured on Aaryamann’s vlog, has touched fans with its heartfelt planning and emotional reactions.

1/10
Aaryamann popped the question the day after Yogita’s birthday, making it a double celebration.
Aaryamann popped the question the day after Yogita's birthday, making it a double celebration.
2/10
He staged the surprise by pretending to forget the keys to their new home before going down on one knee.
He staged the surprise by pretending to forget the keys to their new home before going down on one knee.
3/10
Yogita, caught off guard, said yes with happy tears while Archana proudly looked on.
Yogita, caught off guard, said yes with happy tears while Archana proudly looked on.
4/10
The video shows Aaryamann thoughtfully preparing the moment, ending in a warm family embrace.
The video shows Aaryamann thoughtfully preparing the moment, ending in a warm family embrace.
5/10
Fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes after the video surfaced online.
Fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes after the video surfaced online.
6/10
The couple announced they will soon move into a house located next door to Archana and Parmeet’s residence.
The couple announced they will soon move into a house located next door to Archana and Parmeet's residence.
7/10
Yogita, born in Bikaner and raised in Delhi, studied Computer Science at Delhi University before entering showbiz.
Yogita, born in Bikaner and raised in Delhi, studied Computer Science at Delhi University before entering showbiz.
8/10
She rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Dil Hi Toh Hai and later made her film debut in AK vs AK.
She rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's Dil Hi Toh Hai and later made her film debut in AK vs AK.
9/10
Her big-screen credits include Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and The Kerala Story with Adah Sharma.
Her big-screen credits include Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and The Kerala Story with Adah Sharma.
10/10
With her engagement, Yogita steps into a new chapter personally while continuing to shine as a promising face in Indian cinema. (All Images: Instagram/iyogitabihani)
With her engagement, Yogita steps into a new chapter personally while continuing to shine as a promising face in Indian cinema. (All Images: Instagram/iyogitabihani)
Published at : 16 Aug 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
