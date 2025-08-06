Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentYami Gautam To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actresses Who Played Fierce Patriots On Screen

Yami Gautam To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Actresses Who Played Fierce Patriots On Screen

Over the years, Bollywood has celebrated freedom struggle stories, with several leading actresses portraying courageous patriots who embody strength, sacrifice, and duty.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Over the years, Bollywood has celebrated freedom struggle stories, with several leading actresses portraying courageous patriots who embody strength, sacrifice, and duty.

Bollywood Actresses Who Played Fierce Patriots On Screen

1/8
From Alia Bhatt’s undercover spy in Raazi to Yami Gautam’s intelligence officer in Uri, these performances are a salute to the indomitable spirit of Indian women who stand for their country — in real life and on screen.
From Alia Bhatt’s undercover spy in Raazi to Yami Gautam’s intelligence officer in Uri, these performances are a salute to the indomitable spirit of Indian women who stand for their country — in real life and on screen.
2/8
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani: As Shivani Shivaji Roy, a no-nonsense cop taking on child trafficking, Rani Mukerji gave a hard-hitting and fearless performance, reflecting the strength and resilience of women in law enforcement.
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani: As Shivani Shivaji Roy, a no-nonsense cop taking on child trafficking, Rani Mukerji gave a hard-hitting and fearless performance, reflecting the strength and resilience of women in law enforcement.
3/8
Kangana Ranaut in Tejas: Kangana once again donned the uniform as IAF pilot Tejas Gill, leading a high-risk mission in Tejas. Her performance was a blend of grit, emotion, and patriotic fervor, showcasing the sacrifices of women defending the nation.
Kangana Ranaut in Tejas: Kangana once again donned the uniform as IAF pilot Tejas Gill, leading a high-risk mission in Tejas. Her performance was a blend of grit, emotion, and patriotic fervor, showcasing the sacrifices of women defending the nation.
4/8
Deepika Padukone in Fighter: In Fighter, Deepika Padukone played Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, an Indian Air Force officer. She brought a mix of grace, determination, and fierce patriotism to the role, portraying courage with conviction even in the film’s most demanding action sequences.
Deepika Padukone in Fighter: In Fighter, Deepika Padukone played Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, an Indian Air Force officer. She brought a mix of grace, determination, and fierce patriotism to the role, portraying courage with conviction even in the film’s most demanding action sequences.
5/8
Alia Bhatt in Raazi: As Sehmat, an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani officer to gather intelligence, Alia Bhatt delivered one of her most memorable performances. Based on Harinder Singh Sikka’s Calling Sehmat, her portrayal was emotionally stirring and layered, capturing the courage, inner turmoil, and quiet resilience of a patriot living in disguise.
Alia Bhatt in Raazi: As Sehmat, an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani officer to gather intelligence, Alia Bhatt delivered one of her most memorable performances. Based on Harinder Singh Sikka’s Calling Sehmat, her portrayal was emotionally stirring and layered, capturing the courage, inner turmoil, and quiet resilience of a patriot living in disguise.
6/8
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Jai Gangaajal: Priyanka Chopra Jonas portrayed SP Abha Mathur, a fearless cop battling entrenched corruption. With her grit, conviction, and emotional depth, Priyanka brought gravitas to the role, turning it into a strong statement on justice and integrity.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Jai Gangaajal: Priyanka Chopra Jonas portrayed SP Abha Mathur, a fearless cop battling entrenched corruption. With her grit, conviction, and emotional depth, Priyanka brought gravitas to the role, turning it into a strong statement on justice and integrity.
7/8
Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
8/8
Yami Gautam in Article 370: Yami once again stepped into a patriotic role as Zooni Haksar, a National Intelligence officer in Article 370. Her bold and intense performance added depth to this political thriller, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Yami Gautam in Article 370: Yami once again stepped into a patriotic role as Zooni Haksar, a National Intelligence officer in Article 370. Her bold and intense performance added depth to this political thriller, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 06 Aug 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Yami Gautam Independence Day Independence Day 2025

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground — Updates
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground
Business
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget