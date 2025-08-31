Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is Meghna Lakhani? All About Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani’s New Love

Esha Deol’s ex-husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, has confirmed his relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Esha Deol’s ex-husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, has confirmed his relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani.

Esha and Bharat married in 2009 and announced their separation in February last year.

The ex-couple shares two daughters — Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4.
The ex-couple shares two daughters — Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4.
Bharat and Meghna are vacationing in Europe and shared PDA-filled pictures on Instagram Stories.
Bharat and Meghna are vacationing in Europe and shared PDA-filled pictures on Instagram Stories.
One photo shows the couple pointing to the Km 0 marker in Madrid, Spain, at Puerta del Sol.
One photo shows the couple pointing to the Km 0 marker in Madrid, Spain, at Puerta del Sol.
In the same picture, Bharat wraps his arm around Meghna, with a side note reading, “Journey starts here.”
In the same picture, Bharat wraps his arm around Meghna, with a side note reading, "Journey starts here."
Meghna Lakhani is the founder of UAE-based One Modern World, started in 2019, focusing on sustainable products and packaging consulting.
Meghna Lakhani is the founder of UAE-based One Modern World, started in 2019, focusing on sustainable products and packaging consulting.
She studied at The Sixth Form College in Colchester, earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of the Arts London, and completed an MBA from IE Business School.
She studied at The Sixth Form College in Colchester, earned a bachelor's degree at the University of the Arts London, and completed an MBA from IE Business School.
Meghna began her career in aviation in 2007 with Jet Airways and later worked with Emirates and VFS Global.
Meghna began her career in aviation in 2007 with Jet Airways and later worked with Emirates and VFS Global.
She co-founded sustainable fashion marketplace Sisimol in Spain and later launched MTL Worldwide and Optas App.
She co-founded sustainable fashion marketplace Sisimol in Spain and later launched MTL Worldwide and Optas App.
Bharat and Esha had announced their separation through a joint statement calling it “mutually and amicable.” (All Images: Instagram/meglakhani)
Bharat and Esha had announced their separation through a joint statement calling it "mutually and amicable." (All Images: Instagram/meglakhani)
Published at : 31 Aug 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Embed widget