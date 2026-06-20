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HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Welcome To The Jungle Promotion: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty And Others Set Mumbai Abuzz With Star-Studded Appearance

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Welcome To The Jungle Promotion: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty And Others Set Mumbai Abuzz With Star-Studded Appearance

Mumbai hosted a grand promotional event for Welcome to the Jungle, where Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi lit up the stage, creating massive buzz around the upcoming film.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
Mumbai hosted a grand promotional event for Welcome to the Jungle, where Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi lit up the stage, creating massive buzz around the upcoming film.

The Jungle Promotion

1/5
Suniel Shetty looked sharp and suave at the Welcome To The Jungle promotions, dressed in a crisp white polo shirt paired with navy blue trousers and classic aviator sunglasses. The veteran actor posed confidently for the cameras, oozing his signature old-school cool charm.
Suniel Shetty looked sharp and suave at the Welcome To The Jungle promotions, dressed in a crisp white polo shirt paired with navy blue trousers and classic aviator sunglasses. The veteran actor posed confidently for the cameras, oozing his signature old-school cool charm.
2/5
Disha Patani stole the show at the promotions, turning heads in a stunning zebra-print sequinned halter top paired with black wide-leg pants and silver bangles. The actress looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous as she posed solo, her long wavy hair and glowing skin leaving everyone mesmerised.
Disha Patani stole the show at the promotions, turning heads in a stunning zebra-print sequinned halter top paired with black wide-leg pants and silver bangles. The actress looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous as she posed solo, her long wavy hair and glowing skin leaving everyone mesmerised.
Published at : 20 Jun 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Promotion MUMBAI Jungle

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