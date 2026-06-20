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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Welcome To The Jungle Promotion: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty And Others Set Mumbai Abuzz With Star-Studded Appearance
Mumbai hosted a grand promotional event for Welcome to the Jungle, where Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi lit up the stage, creating massive buzz around the upcoming film.
The Jungle Promotion
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Welcome To The Jungle Promotion: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty And Others Set Mumbai Abuzz With Star-Studded Appearance
Entertainment
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kajal Aggarwal Jets Off From T1, Karishma Tanna Snapped At Baby Store
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Welcome To The Jungle Promotion: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty And Others Set Mumbai Abuzz With Star-Studded Appearance
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5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kajal Aggarwal Jets Off From T1, Karishma Tanna Snapped At Baby Store