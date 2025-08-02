Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Veer Pahariya Giving Major Green Flag Energy On Dinner Date With Tara Sutaria, See Pics

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, rumoured to be dating, were spotted together on a dinner outing in Mumbai.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, rumoured to be dating, were spotted together on a dinner outing in Mumbai.

Paparazzi captured videos of the duo walking closely and comfortably into a restaurant.

Tara wore a printed top with a black shirt and shorts, while Veer opted for an all-black casual look.
The two were later seen sitting in a car, chatting and laughing as Veer drove.
Another video showed Tara holding Veer’s arm while exiting the restaurant, fueling dating rumours.
Veer had previously commented “My ❤️⭐” on Tara’s Instagram post, to which she replied “Mine ❤️🧿”.
During India Couture Week 2025, Tara blew a flying kiss to Veer, who responded similarly.
When asked about her relationship status, Tara said she was “very happy” but didn’t confirm the romance.
Tara recently starred in music videos like Thodi Si Daaru and Pyaar Aata Hai and was last seen in Apurva (2023).
Veer Pahariya made his acting debut in Sky Force, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. (All Images: Manav Manglani)
Published at : 02 Aug 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Tara Sutaria Veer Pahariya

