Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryTelevision22 Years Of Mona Singh: Actress Drops Unseen Pics From Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

22 Years Of Mona Singh: Actress Drops Unseen Pics From Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Actress Mona Singh, who became a household name with the television series "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin" has completed 22 glorious years in the entertainment industry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Actress Mona Singh, who became a household name with the television series

'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,' an incredibly popular programme aired in the 2000s with 550 episodes.

1/15
Mona treated the Instagram users with some unseen photographs from the beloved drama on her official Instagram account.
Mona treated the Instagram users with some unseen photographs from the beloved drama on her official Instagram account.
2/15
"Hello Sept... 22 years of “Jassi jaisi koi nahi” cherishing the memories n forever grateful for all the love", Mona wrote on the photo-sharing app.
3/15
Fans and colleagues from the industry flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages, taking a trip down memory lane.
Fans and colleagues from the industry flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages, taking a trip down memory lane.
4/15
Pulkit Samrat commented:
Pulkit Samrat commented: "Loveeeeee it!!!!", along with a red heart emoji.
5/15
One of the Instagram users penned,
One of the Instagram users penned, "One of the most loved shows of its time! Shows come and go, but no one can forget Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin!"
6/15
Another one wrote,
Another one wrote, "Thank you for changing our lives...I was a young girl straight out of school and this show changed how I looked at myself. Much before Insta and social media went all out for body positivity you raised the bar."
7/15
The third comment read,
The third comment read, "@monajsingh Jassi was launched when I was working for Sony TV in Sales, and I got advertising in the 1st episode. also the Bausch & Lomb makeover and Samsung in programme placement were done by me .. I met u briefly but was shy of taking a pic then .. love your work n spirit and feel u r a lovely person."
8/15
Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin premiered on Sony TV on September 1, 2003.
Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin premiered on Sony TV on September 1, 2003.
9/15
It introduced Mona Singh as the bespectacled, braces-wearing Jasmeet Walia, better known as Jassi.
It introduced Mona Singh as the bespectacled, braces-wearing Jasmeet Walia, better known as Jassi.
10/15
In a conversation with Entertainment Live, Mona had shared that landing the role of Jassi was the result of two years of relentless auditions in Mumbai.
In a conversation with Entertainment Live, Mona had shared that landing the role of Jassi was the result of two years of relentless auditions in Mumbai.
11/15
Interestingly, she wasn't hired by the production house but directly by Sony TV, who were impressed by her audition tape.
Interestingly, she wasn't hired by the production house but directly by Sony TV, who were impressed by her audition tape.
12/15
The bombshell came when she was informed of her salary - a staggering Rs 1.5 lakhs per month, which she promptly shared with her parents in tears of joy from a nearby STD booth.
The bombshell came when she was informed of her salary - a staggering Rs 1.5 lakhs per month, which she promptly shared with her parents in tears of joy from a nearby STD booth.
13/15
Mona Singh said,
Mona Singh said, "I went to the STD booth since my phone had run out of battery. I called my parents and I was crying inconsolably. I was like, ‘Mumma, guess what? Merko Rs 1.5 lakh mil rahe hain (I am getting Rs 1.5 lakh) My mom was like, ‘What!’ I told her, ‘You go and shop wherever you want to, buy whatever you want to.’ She couldn’t believe it, she was like, ‘Chotu, itna kamayegi.’”
14/15
However, Mona's astonishment didn't end there. A month later, she received an unexpected appraisal from the channel head, Sunil Lulla, who recognised her growing stardom and increased her salary to Rs 3.5 lakhs per month.
However, Mona's astonishment didn't end there. A month later, she received an unexpected appraisal from the channel head, Sunil Lulla, who recognised her growing stardom and increased her salary to Rs 3.5 lakhs per month.
15/15
At a time when Indian television was dominated by glamorous saas-bahu sagas,
At a time when Indian television was dominated by glamorous saas-bahu sagas, "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin" stood out as a refreshing tale of an underdog who won hearts with her simplicity, wit, and determination. (All images: Instagram/@monajsingh)
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mona Singh
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade ‘One Sided Disaster’ After Modi Meets Putin, Xi
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade Ties ‘One Sided Disaster’
India
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget