Tara Sutaria Soft-Launches Beau Veer Pahariya During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, See Pics

Tara Sutaria Soft-Launches Beau Veer Pahariya During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, See Pics

Actress Tara Sutaria and rumoured beau Veer Pahariya are once again in the spotlight, this time for their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Actress Tara Sutaria and rumoured beau Veer Pahariya are once again in the spotlight, this time for their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Tara shared a series of festive photos on Instagram, looking radiant in an embellished saree, matching blouse, heavy jewelry, and a gajra.

1/7
Among the pictures, one stood out — Tara posed with Veer, who lovingly held her while she smiled shyly at the camera.
Among the pictures, one stood out — Tara posed with Veer, who lovingly held her while she smiled shyly at the camera.
2/7
Captioning the post, Tara wrote: “Devotion, faith and celebration..Ganpati Bappa Morya.”
Captioning the post, Tara wrote: “Devotion, faith and celebration..Ganpati Bappa Morya.”
3/7
Veer reacted to the post with two red heart emojis and an evil eye emoji, further fueling dating speculations.
Veer reacted to the post with two red heart emojis and an evil eye emoji, further fueling dating speculations.
4/7
The post is being seen as a soft launch of their relationship on social media.
The post is being seen as a soft launch of their relationship on social media.
5/7
Recently, Veer accompanied Tara to Delhi for her fashion show, where the couple twinned in white and looked visibly close.
Recently, Veer accompanied Tara to Delhi for her fashion show, where the couple twinned in white and looked visibly close.
6/7
Earlier, a viral video from a restaurant showed Tara dancing in a black dress while Veer, in a white shirt and black trousers, grooved near the DJ.
Earlier, a viral video from a restaurant showed Tara dancing in a black dress while Veer, in a white shirt and black trousers, grooved near the DJ.
7/7
On the professional front, Veer made his Bollywood debut with Skyforce, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. (All Images: Instagram/tarasutaria)
On the professional front, Veer made his Bollywood debut with Skyforce, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. (All Images: Instagram/tarasutaria)
Published at : 30 Aug 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tara Sutaria Veer Pahariya
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Trending News

