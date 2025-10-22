Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sonam Kapoor's Diwali Look Is A Perfect Blend Of Tradition And Modern Glamour; PICS

Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali Look Is A Perfect Blend Of Tradition And Modern Glamour; PICS

Sonam Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense and effortless elegance, looked radiant in a custom Santur suit by Rimple and Harpreet during the Diwali celebrations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Sonam Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense and effortless elegance, looked radiant in a custom Santur suit by Rimple and Harpreet during the Diwali celebrations.

Festive Glam at Its Best: Sonam Kapoor Stuns in Rimple & Harpreet’s Custom Santur Suit

1/8
Sonam Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense and effortless elegance, looked radiant in a custom Santur suit by Rimple and Harpreet during the Diwali celebrations.
Sonam Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense and effortless elegance, looked radiant in a custom Santur suit by Rimple and Harpreet during the Diwali celebrations.
2/8
The ensemble perfectly blended tradition with contemporary style, reflecting Sonam’s signature ability to make classic Indian wear feel modern and chic.
The ensemble perfectly blended tradition with contemporary style, reflecting Sonam’s signature ability to make classic Indian wear feel modern and chic.
3/8
The suit featured a rich palette of festive hues, with intricate handwoven textures and delicate embroidery that highlighted the craftsmanship of India’s skilled artisans.
The suit featured a rich palette of festive hues, with intricate handwoven textures and delicate embroidery that highlighted the craftsmanship of India’s skilled artisans.
4/8
The outfit’s fine detailing along the neckline and borders added a regal charm, while subtle embellishments provided just the right amount of sparkle for the festive season.
The outfit’s fine detailing along the neckline and borders added a regal charm, while subtle embellishments provided just the right amount of sparkle for the festive season.
5/8
Sonam paired the suit with minimal yet elegant jewellery, allowing the intricate work of the outfit to take center stage.
Sonam paired the suit with minimal yet elegant jewellery, allowing the intricate work of the outfit to take center stage.
6/8
Her hair was styled in soft, natural waves that framed her face gracefully, and her makeup was kept fresh and radiant — a perfect complement to the suit’s festive vibrancy.
Her hair was styled in soft, natural waves that framed her face gracefully, and her makeup was kept fresh and radiant — a perfect complement to the suit’s festive vibrancy.
7/8
The actress’s styling choices enhanced the overall look: neutral-toned heels elongated her silhouette, and a simple clutch added a modern touch without overshadowing the traditional elegance of the ensemble.
The actress’s styling choices enhanced the overall look: neutral-toned heels elongated her silhouette, and a simple clutch added a modern touch without overshadowing the traditional elegance of the ensemble.
8/8
The suit’s design allowed for both comfort and glamour, making it ideal for festive celebrations while also paying homage to India’s rich textile heritage. (All Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram.)
The suit’s design allowed for both comfort and glamour, making it ideal for festive celebrations while also paying homage to India’s rich textile heritage. (All Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Kapoor Santur Suit

Photo Gallery

View More
Embed widget