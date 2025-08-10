Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Saif Ali Khan's Rakhi Celebration With Soha, Ibrahim & Inaaya Is All About Family Love, See Pics

Saif Ali Khan’s Rakhi Celebration With Soha, Ibrahim & Inaaya Is All About Family Love, See Pics

Bollywood celebrities marked Raksha Bandhan 2025 with enthusiasm, sharing pictures with siblings.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities marked Raksha Bandhan 2025 with enthusiasm, sharing pictures with siblings.

Soha Ali Khan posted Rakhi celebration photos with Saif Ali Khan on Instagram.

1/7
Soha’s daughter Inaaya tied rakhi to her cousin Ibrahim Ali Khan and applied tilak on his forehead.
Soha’s daughter Inaaya tied rakhi to her cousin Ibrahim Ali Khan and applied tilak on his forehead.
2/7
Soha captioned the post, “To love and protect #happyrakshabandhan.”
Soha captioned the post, “To love and protect #happyrakshabandhan.”
3/7
In the first photo, Soha tied a rakhi to Saif, dressed in a white kurta pajama, while she wore a red floral kurti.
In the first photo, Soha tied a rakhi to Saif, dressed in a white kurta pajama, while she wore a red floral kurti.
4/7
Ibrahim Ali Khan shared pictures with Sara Ali Khan, promising lifelong love, care, and support.
Ibrahim Ali Khan shared pictures with Sara Ali Khan, promising lifelong love, care, and support.
5/7
Sara replied, calling Ibrahim the best brother and her strength.
Sara replied, calling Ibrahim the best brother and her strength.
6/7
Saba Pataudi shared throwback Raksha Bandhan pictures of the Pataudi family, including Saif, Kareena, Soha, Kunal, Sara, and Ibrahim.
Saba Pataudi shared throwback Raksha Bandhan pictures of the Pataudi family, including Saif, Kareena, Soha, Kunal, Sara, and Ibrahim.
7/7
In her post, Saba expressed love, prayers, and her promise to always protect her brothers. (All Images: Instagram/sakpataudi)
In her post, Saba expressed love, prayers, and her promise to always protect her brothers. (All Images: Instagram/sakpataudi)
Published at : 10 Aug 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Soha Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan

Photo Gallery

