Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentRashmika Mandanna’s Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Thamma Are Pure Gold!

Rashmika Mandanna’s Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Thamma Are Pure Gold!

As Rashmika Mandanna's latest release Thamma continues to win hearts, the actress took a moment to express her gratitude and share glimpses from her journey on set.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
As Rashmika Mandanna's latest release Thamma continues to win hearts, the actress took a moment to express her gratitude and share glimpses from her journey on set.

Rashmika Mandanna Gives Fans an Inside Look into Her Thamma Journey with Never-Seen-Before Photos

1/10
Rashmika Mandanna has firmly established herself as one of India’s most loved stars. With her radiant charm, powerful performances, and ability to effortlessly slip into diverse roles, she has truly owned 2025 — from delivering unforgettable characters to leading multiple box office blockbusters.
Rashmika Mandanna has firmly established herself as one of India’s most loved stars. With her radiant charm, powerful performances, and ability to effortlessly slip into diverse roles, she has truly owned 2025 — from delivering unforgettable characters to leading multiple box office blockbusters.
2/10
As her latest release Thamma continues to win hearts, the actress took a moment to express her gratitude and share glimpses from her journey on set.
As her latest release Thamma continues to win hearts, the actress took a moment to express her gratitude and share glimpses from her journey on set.
3/10
Taking to social media, Rashmika posted a heartfelt note along with a few behind-the-scenes pictures.
Taking to social media, Rashmika posted a heartfelt note along with a few behind-the-scenes pictures.
4/10
She wrote, “Thamma… ahh, where do I even begin? From the very first call sheet to the final cut, this film has been more than just work — it’s been a journey of heart, grit, laughter, bruises, mornings we didn’t want to wake up for, and nights we didn’t want to end.
She wrote, “Thamma… ahh, where do I even begin? From the very first call sheet to the final cut, this film has been more than just work — it’s been a journey of heart, grit, laughter, bruises, mornings we didn’t want to wake up for, and nights we didn’t want to end."
5/10
"To our incredible director @aditya_a_sarpotdar sir — my heart is full of respect for you. You trusted me, pushed me, and helped us bring this story to life."
6/10
"@ayushmannk, Paresh Rawal sir, @nawazuddin._siddiqui sir — doing scenes with you was effortless and so fulfilling. I’m so glad we got to work on this one together."
7/10
"To our crew — the ones who came early, stayed late, carried equipment up hills, chased light, patched up wounds — because of you, we created magic on screen. In the theatre, when the film played, it felt so worth it."
8/10
"These photos show my life during the shooting of this film — the long nights, the laughter, the exhaustion, the joy. I’m deeply grateful for every bit of it.
9/10
"And to my lovesss — your support, stories, patience, and trust mean everything. Now that Thamma is finally out, I can’t wait for you all to experience it. That’s day one for me — gratitude and love.”
10/10
Beyond Thamma, Rashmika has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. She will soon reprise her beloved role as Srivalli in Pushpa 3, and will also be seen exploring emotionally layered characters in The Girlfriend and Rainbow, further cementing her position as one of the most versatile and dedicated performers of her generation. (All Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram.)
Beyond Thamma, Rashmika has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. She will soon reprise her beloved role as Srivalli in Pushpa 3, and will also be seen exploring emotionally layered characters in The Girlfriend and Rainbow, further cementing her position as one of the most versatile and dedicated performers of her generation. (All Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram.)
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashmika Mandanna Thamma

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
India
'FIR Baseless, Truth Will Emerge': Ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa Denies Role In Son's 'Murder'
'FIR Baseless, Truth Will Emerge': Ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa Denies Role In Son's 'Murder'
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Embed widget