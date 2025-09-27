Explorer
Rani Mukerji, Kajol Shine in Sarees at Durga Puja; Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji Join Festivities. See Pics
Rani Mukerji and Kajol reunited for a brief but memorable moment as they kicked off the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.
The annual festivities, which officially begin on Sunday, saw the two actors visiting the pandal together, catching up, and posing for photographs.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Published at : 27 Sep 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :Kajol Rani Mukerji Durga Puja
Entertainment
9 Photos
Rani Mukerji, Kajol Shine in Sarees at Durga Puja; Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji Join Festivities
Entertainment
8 Photos
Nora Fatehi Stuns In Rahul Mishra’s Plaided Pink Corsetted Gown At AFEW Dubai Debut
Entertainment
7 Photos
Rishab & Pragathi Shetty Offer Prayers For Kantara: Chapter 1’s Box Office Triumph; PICS
Entertainment
8 Photos
Raashii Khanna’s Traditional Look In Hot Pink & Green Lehenga Breaks The Internet, PICS
Entertainment
9 Photos
Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Alia Bhatt’s Dramatic Fur Coat Ensemble, See Pics
Entertainment
9 Photos
Dance In Style: Celebrities’ Navratri Hairstyles You Can Try This Festive Season
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan Link, Dawn Event Under Scanner; Visited Bangladesh: Ladakh Top Cop
Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
India
'Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi...': Adityanath Threatens Trouble Mongers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
Advertisement
Entertainment
9 Photos
Rani Mukerji, Kajol Shine in Sarees at Durga Puja; Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji Join Festivities
Entertainment
8 Photos
Nora Fatehi Stuns In Rahul Mishra’s Plaided Pink Corsetted Gown At AFEW Dubai Debut
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion