Rani Mukerji, Kajol Shine in Sarees at Durga Puja; Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji Join Festivities. See Pics

Rani Mukerji, Kajol Shine in Sarees at Durga Puja; Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji Join Festivities. See Pics

Rani Mukerji and Kajol reunited for a brief but memorable moment as they kicked off the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
Rani Mukerji and Kajol reunited for a brief but memorable moment as they kicked off the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.

The annual festivities, which officially begin on Sunday, saw the two actors visiting the pandal together, catching up, and posing for photographs.

In a set of pictures shared by a paparazzi account on Saturday evening, Rani and Kajol were spotted seated in front of the Durga idol.
In a set of pictures shared by a paparazzi account on Saturday evening, Rani and Kajol were spotted seated in front of the Durga idol.
Rani opted for a cream-colored saree paired with a vibrant red blouse.
Rani opted for a cream-colored saree paired with a vibrant red blouse.
Kajol looked radiant in a pristine white saree.
Kajol looked radiant in a pristine white saree.
The two smiled for the cameras and shared a few candid moments inside the pandal, delighting fans with their warm camaraderie.
The two smiled for the cameras and shared a few candid moments inside the pandal, delighting fans with their warm camaraderie.
Director Ayan Mukerji was also seen posing with Rani and Kajol.
Director Ayan Mukerji was also seen posing with Rani and Kajol.
Tanisha Mukherjee, Kajo, Rani and Sharbani Mukherjee.
Tanisha Mukherjee, Kajo, Rani and Sharbani Mukherjee.
Ayan Mukerji was seen in a white kurta pajama.
Ayan Mukerji was seen in a white kurta pajama.
Rani Mukerji recently attended the National Film Awards in New Delhi, where she bagged the Best Actress award for her role in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
Rani Mukerji recently attended the National Film Awards in New Delhi, where she bagged the Best Actress award for her role in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
Kajol was last seen in the supernatural horror thriller Maa. She also starred in the sequel to her legal drama series The Trial, an adaptation of The Good Wife, portraying lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. (All images: Manav Manglani)
Kajol was last seen in the supernatural horror thriller Maa. She also starred in the sequel to her legal drama series The Trial, an adaptation of The Good Wife, portraying lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. (All images: Manav Manglani)
Published at : 27 Sep 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
Kajol Rani Mukerji Durga Puja

Embed widget