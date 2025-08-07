×
COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentRaksha Bandhan 2025: 8 Bollywood Films That Capture The Magic Of Sibling Bonds

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 8 Bollywood Films That Capture The Magic Of Sibling Bonds

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 with these iconic Bollywood brother-sister duos. From Jigra to Josh, revisit emotional stories that celebrate sibling love and loyalty.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 with emotional sibling stories from Bollywood’s most iconic duos

Randeep Hooda & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Sarbjit This real-life inspired story is anchored by the powerful portrayal of a sister’s relentless pursuit of justice for her imprisoned brother. Aishwarya’s performance is driven by emotional strength and hope.
Farhan Akhtar & Divya Dutta – Bhaag Milkha Bhaag The emotional heartbeat of the film lies in the connection between Milkha and his elder sister Isri Kaur. Her unwavering belief in his dreams fuels his journey of resilience.
Juhi Chawla & Sanjay Suri – My Brother…Nikhil One of the most powerful depictions of love beyond societal norms, Juhi Chawla’s Anamika is the pillar of support to her HIV-positive brother Nikhil. Their journey is full of empathy and courage.
Dev Anand & Zeenat Aman – Hare Rama Hare Krishna This classic explores the complexities of estranged siblings caught in a web of love and betrayal. Dev Anand’s search for his lost sister Jasbir forms the soul of this cult classic.
Priyanka Chopra & Ranveer Singh – Dil Dhadakne Do Ayesha and Kabir’s camaraderie in Dil Dhadakne Do is refreshing and rooted in mutual support. Even amid dysfunctional family dynamics, their emotional anchor remains each other.
Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina – Jigra In this emotional drama, Alia Bhatt plays Satya, a fiercely loyal sister to Vedang Raina’s Ankur. Their relationship brings to life the spirit of protection and unconditional love that siblings often embody.
Shah Rukh Khan & Aishwarya Rai – Josh Max and Shirley redefine the classic big brother trope with a touch of rebellion. Their story captures sibling rivalry, love, and loyalty in the most entertaining way possible.
Sushant Singh Rajput & Amrita Puri – Kai Po Che! As Ishaan and Vidya, the duo’s understated sibling relationship adds a deeply moving layer to this coming-of-age tale. Their quiet emotional exchanges stay with you long after the credits roll. ( All Pics Credit: IMDb)
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Movies Bollywood Sibling Films Brother-sister Duos Bollywood Jigra Alia Bhatt Josh SRK Aishwarya Rakhi Watchlist Indian Films On Siblings Best Raksha Bandhan Movies

