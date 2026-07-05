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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentAamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Raj Thackeray, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, Elli AvrRam, Irfan Pathan Arrive At Actor's Mumbai Home

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Raj Thackeray, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, Elli AvrRam, Irfan Pathan Arrive At Actor's Mumbai Home

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reportedly scheduled an intimate, private, registered marriage on July 5, 2026, with his partner, Gauri Spratt, at his Mumbai residence.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reportedly scheduled an intimate, private, registered marriage on July 5, 2026, with his partner, Gauri Spratt, at his Mumbai residence.

Aamir Khan's wedding sees Raj Thackeray, Ira Khan, Elli AvrRam, Irfan Pathan in attendance.

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The man in the white kurta is former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. He was photographed wearing this traditional white chikankari-embroidered kurta while attending the wedding festivities for Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.
The man in the white kurta is former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. He was photographed wearing this traditional white chikankari-embroidered kurta while attending the wedding festivities for Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.
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The woman in the pink saree and white blouse is actress Elli AvrRam. She was photographed arriving at Aamir Khan's Mumbai home on July 5, 2026, to attend his intimate wedding ceremony with Gauri Spratt.
The woman in the pink saree and white blouse is actress Elli AvrRam. She was photographed arriving at Aamir Khan's Mumbai home on July 5, 2026, to attend his intimate wedding ceremony with Gauri Spratt.
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The image shows Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), arriving at actor Aamir Khan’s residence in Mumbai today, July 5, 2026, for Aamir's private wedding ceremony.
The image shows Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), arriving at actor Aamir Khan’s residence in Mumbai today, July 5, 2026, for Aamir's private wedding ceremony.
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Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker (seen in the beige kurta) was recently spotted on July 5, 2026, arriving at actor Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai. He was there to attend the intimate wedding ceremony of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt.
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker (seen in the beige kurta) was recently spotted on July 5, 2026, arriving at actor Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai. He was there to attend the intimate wedding ceremony of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt.
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The images show Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, arriving for her father's reported third wedding ceremony on July 5, 2026.
The images show Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, arriving for her father's reported third wedding ceremony on July 5, 2026.
Published at : 05 Jul 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ira Khan Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan Wedding 2026

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