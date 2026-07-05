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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Raj Thackeray, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, Elli AvrRam, Irfan Pathan Arrive At Actor's Mumbai Home
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reportedly scheduled an intimate, private, registered marriage on July 5, 2026, with his partner, Gauri Spratt, at his Mumbai residence.
Aamir Khan's wedding sees Raj Thackeray, Ira Khan, Elli AvrRam, Irfan Pathan in attendance.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
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