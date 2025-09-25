Explorer
Raashii Khanna’s Traditional Look In Hot Pink & Green Lehenga Breaks The Internet, PICS
Bollywood and South Indian actress Raashii Khanna stunned fans with her latest photoshoot for her Telugu film Telusu Kada.
She wore a hot pink choli with intricate golden embroidery, paired with an emerald green lehenga featuring ornate motifs.
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
