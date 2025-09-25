Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentRaashii Khanna’s Traditional Look In Hot Pink & Green Lehenga Breaks The Internet, PICS

Raashii Khanna’s Traditional Look In Hot Pink & Green Lehenga Breaks The Internet, PICS

Bollywood and South Indian actress Raashii Khanna stunned fans with her latest photoshoot for her Telugu film Telusu Kada.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Bollywood and South Indian actress Raashii Khanna stunned fans with her latest photoshoot for her Telugu film Telusu Kada.

She wore a hot pink choli with intricate golden embroidery, paired with an emerald green lehenga featuring ornate motifs.

1/8
A matching pink dupatta with golden border detailing elevated the traditional look.
A matching pink dupatta with golden border detailing elevated the traditional look.
2/8
Her jewellery included oversized chandelier earrings, a statement ring, and stacked bangles.
Her jewellery included oversized chandelier earrings, a statement ring, and stacked bangles.
3/8
Raashii styled her hair in soft waves, pulled back neatly to highlight her accessories.
Raashii styled her hair in soft waves, pulled back neatly to highlight her accessories.
4/8
Makeup featured a dewy base, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a muted lip for a regal yet natural finish.
Makeup featured a dewy base, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a muted lip for a regal yet natural finish.
5/8
Fans showered her with love in the comments, calling her look “stunning” and “so beautiful.”
Fans showered her with love in the comments, calling her look “stunning” and “so beautiful.”
6/8
Raashii plays the female lead opposite Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty in Telusu Kada, releasing October 17, 2025.
Raashii plays the female lead opposite Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty in Telusu Kada, releasing October 17, 2025.
7/8
She also stars in 120 Bahadur with Farhan Akhtar, based on the Battle of Rezang La, releasing November 21, 2025.
She also stars in 120 Bahadur with Farhan Akhtar, based on the Battle of Rezang La, releasing November 21, 2025.
8/8
Her upcoming films include Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan (2026) and Bridge with R. Madhavan and Soha Ali Khan. (All Images: Instagram/raashiikhanna)
Her upcoming films include Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan (2026) and Bridge with R. Madhavan and Soha Ali Khan. (All Images: Instagram/raashiikhanna)
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raashii Khanna

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Breaking: Student’s death in Nalanda sparks college unrest, arson; police, students trade allegations
Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Embed widget