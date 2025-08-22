Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentR Madhavan, Sarita Birje Celebrate Son Vedaant’s 20th Birthday With Rare Family Photos

R Madhavan, Sarita Birje Celebrate Son Vedaant’s 20th Birthday With Rare Family Photos

R Madhavan’s son, Vedaant Madhavan, celebrated his 20th birthday on August 21.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
R Madhavan’s son, Vedaant Madhavan, celebrated his 20th birthday on August 21.

His mother, Sarita Birje, shared rare candid family photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

1/7
He has gained a huge social media following due to his accomplishments as a swimmer.
He has gained a huge social media following due to his accomplishments as a swimmer.
2/7
The photos show Vedaant with his parents and their pet dog in fun, casual moments.
The photos show Vedaant with his parents and their pet dog in fun, casual moments.
3/7
Sarita wrote an emotional message wishing him well as he steps into his twenties.
Sarita wrote an emotional message wishing him well as he steps into his twenties.
4/7
Friends and well-wishers flooded the comments with birthday messages, including actor Rohit Roy and Raj Kundra.
Friends and well-wishers flooded the comments with birthday messages, including actor Rohit Roy and Raj Kundra.
5/7
Vedaant has won medals at various swimming competitions, including the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Championships in 2023.
Vedaant has won medals at various swimming competitions, including the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Championships in 2023.
6/7
He represented Team Maharashtra at Khelo India 2023, winning five gold and two silver medals.
He represented Team Maharashtra at Khelo India 2023, winning five gold and two silver medals.
7/7
In 2022, he won a gold medal at the Danish Open in the 800m men’s freestyle swimming event. (All Images: Instagram/msaru15)
In 2022, he won a gold medal at the Danish Open in the 800m men’s freestyle swimming event. (All Images: Instagram/msaru15)
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
R Madhavan
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Embed widget