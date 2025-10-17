Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra Serves Festive Glam In Sequined Red Gown At Diwali Ball; PICS

Priyanka Chopra Serves Festive Glam In Sequined Red Gown At Diwali Ball; PICS

Priyanka Chopra continues to impress with her fashion choices, effortlessly blending feminine silhouettes with a bold, daring edge.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra continues to impress with her fashion choices, effortlessly blending feminine silhouettes with a bold, daring edge.

Red Hot! Priyanka Chopra Steals the Spotlight at London Diwali Ball

Priyanka Chopra continues to impress with her fashion choices, effortlessly blending feminine silhouettes with a bold, daring edge.
Priyanka Chopra continues to impress with her fashion choices, effortlessly blending feminine silhouettes with a bold, daring edge.
The actor recently turned heads at the Diwali Ball in London, looking absolutely stunning in a fiery red gown.
The actor recently turned heads at the Diwali Ball in London, looking absolutely stunning in a fiery red gown.
Sharing glimpses from the event on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Didn't plan to stand out. Red insisted. It's my favourite time of the year, and celebrating Diwali with incredible achievers at the gorgeous Dorchester hotel in one of my favourite cities in the world with our incredible partners at @johnniewalker, @johnniewalkerus and @rahulmishra_7 was so special.”
Sharing glimpses from the event on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Didn't plan to stand out. Red insisted. It's my favourite time of the year, and celebrating Diwali with incredible achievers at the gorgeous Dorchester hotel in one of my favourite cities in the world with our incredible partners at @johnniewalker, @johnniewalkerus and @rahulmishra_7 was so special."
Eschewing traditional festive golds and silvers, Priyanka made a statement in a one-shoulder red gown featuring a corset-style bodice adorned with sequins and intricate beadwork that perfectly highlighted her figure.
Eschewing traditional festive golds and silvers, Priyanka made a statement in a one-shoulder red gown featuring a corset-style bodice adorned with sequins and intricate beadwork that perfectly highlighted her figure.
Flowing draped layers extended into a sheer, embellished train, creating a red-carpet moment that was both dramatic and fashion-forward.
Flowing draped layers extended into a sheer, embellished train, creating a red-carpet moment that was both dramatic and fashion-forward.
The gown’s shimmer, structure, and detailing perfectly encapsulated Priyanka’s signature style — a seamless fusion of Indian elegance and global glamour.
The gown's shimmer, structure, and detailing perfectly encapsulated Priyanka's signature style — a seamless fusion of Indian elegance and global glamour.
What truly sets Priyanka apart is not just her wardrobe, but the effortless confidence with which she carries every look. She doesn’t follow trends — she defines them.
What truly sets Priyanka apart is not just her wardrobe, but the effortless confidence with which she carries every look. She doesn't follow trends — she defines them.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's directorial venture starring opposite Mahesh Babu. (All Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram.)
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's directorial venture starring opposite Mahesh Babu. (All Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram.)
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Embed widget