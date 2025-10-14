Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Best Friend's Birthday In Delhi After New York Diwali Bash

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Best Friend's Birthday In Delhi After New York Diwali Bash

Priyanka Chopra returned to India after a lavish Diwali celebration in New York, choosing Delhi over Mumbai for her next stop.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 10:01 PM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra returned to India after a lavish Diwali celebration in New York, choosing Delhi over Mumbai for her next stop.

The actress visited Delhi to celebrate her best friend Tamanna Dutt’s birthday with her and her family.

1/8
Priyanka shared a heartfelt Instagram post, calling Tamanna “my sister from another mister” and praising her honesty, care, and daring nature.
Priyanka shared a heartfelt Instagram post, calling Tamanna “my sister from another mister” and praising her honesty, care, and daring nature.
2/8
Fans showered the post with love, appreciating the rare and genuine friendship between the two.
Fans showered the post with love, appreciating the rare and genuine friendship between the two.
3/8
Priyanka also posted an Instagram Story showing Tamanna’s birthday celebrations, captioned “My sister’s big birthday… Delhi it is ❤️.”
Priyanka also posted an Instagram Story showing Tamanna’s birthday celebrations, captioned “My sister’s big birthday… Delhi it is ❤️.”
4/8
She shared a video capturing a serene drive through Delhi, captioned, “Dilli ki khoobsoorti (Delhi’s beauty) ❤️.”
She shared a video capturing a serene drive through Delhi, captioned, “Dilli ki khoobsoorti (Delhi’s beauty) ❤️.”
5/8
Earlier this month, Priyanka attended Bulgari’s first-ever Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito, in Mumbai, meeting Bollywood stars like Triptii Dimri, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Mrunal Thakur.
Earlier this month, Priyanka attended Bulgari’s first-ever Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito, in Mumbai, meeting Bollywood stars like Triptii Dimri, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Mrunal Thakur.
6/8
After her Mumbai visit, she returned briefly to New York before flying to Delhi for her friend’s birthday celebrations.
After her Mumbai visit, she returned briefly to New York before flying to Delhi for her friend’s birthday celebrations.
7/8
It is unclear whether Priyanka’s daughter, Malti, accompanied her on this trip.
It is unclear whether Priyanka’s daughter, Malti, accompanied her on this trip.
8/8
Priyanka’s upcoming projects include The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, the second season of Citadel, and SS Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, while her recent film Heads of State premiered on Prime Video. (All Images: Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka’s upcoming projects include The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, the second season of Citadel, and SS Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, while her recent film Heads of State premiered on Prime Video. (All Images: Instagram/priyankachopra)
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 10:01 PM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra

Photo Gallery

Embed widget