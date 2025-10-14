Explorer
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Best Friend's Birthday In Delhi After New York Diwali Bash
Priyanka Chopra returned to India after a lavish Diwali celebration in New York, choosing Delhi over Mumbai for her next stop.
The actress visited Delhi to celebrate her best friend Tamanna Dutt’s birthday with her and her family.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 10:01 PM (IST)
Tags :Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment
8 Photos
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Best Friend's Birthday In Delhi After New York Diwali Bash
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault
Cities
GRAP Stage I Enforced As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category Ahead Of Smog Season
India
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai
Cities
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
Advertisement
ABP Live Business
Opinion