Neha Dhupia Sets Instagram On Fire With Bold Bikini Pictures From Yacht Holiday In Italy

Neha Dhupia Sets Instagram On Fire With Bold Bikini Pictures From Yacht Holiday In Italy

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is currently soaking up the sun in Italy with her husband Angad Bedi, and her latest holiday pictures are setting Instagram ablaze.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is currently soaking up the sun in Italy with her husband Angad Bedi, and her latest holiday pictures are setting Instagram ablaze.

The actress shared a series of sizzling bikini photos from her getaway, leaving fans swooning over her bold and carefree vacation style.

Taking to Instagram, Neha dropped a carousel of pictures with the caption, "🛥️ ☀️ 🌊 🐟 (Made bonds for life … under and over the sea )".
The clicks, taken aboard a luxurious yacht, capture the actress radiating confidence and charm as she enjoys the scenic European waters.
The actress shared a series of sizzling bikini photos from her getaway, leaving fans swooning over her bold and carefree vacation style.
Neha looked absolutely stunning in a bright pink bikini, exuding effortless glam.
Taking to Instagram, Neha dropped a carousel of pictures with the caption, “🛥️ ☀️ 🌊 🐟 (Made bonds for life … under and over the sea )”.
In another striking shot, she sported a brown and white striped bikini top with yellow bottoms, perfectly complementing the summer vibe.
The clicks, taken aboard a luxurious yacht, capture the actress radiating confidence and charm as she enjoys the scenic European waters.
But it was her green bikini look that truly stole the show, making waves among her fans who flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.
Neha looked absolutely stunning in a bright pink bikini, exuding effortless glam.
Neha looked absolutely stunning in a bright pink bikini, exuding effortless glam.
In another striking shot, she sported a brown and white striped bikini top with yellow bottoms, perfectly complementing the summer vibe.
Whether lounging on deck or posing against the backdrop of the sea, Neha's vacation diaries are giving major wanderlust goals.
But it was her green bikini look that truly stole the show, making waves among her fans who flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.
On the professional front, she was last seen as a gang leader on MTV Roadies XX and is now gearing up for Shashank Khaitan's OTT debut Single Papa, alongside Kunal Kemmu. (All Image: Neha Dhupia/Instagram.)
Her glowing skin, natural beach hair, and radiant smile add to the holiday allure, proving she’s having the time of her life.
Her glowing skin, natural beach hair, and radiant smile add to the holiday allure, proving she’s having the time of her life.
Whether lounging on deck or posing against the backdrop of the sea, Neha’s vacation diaries are giving major wanderlust goals.
Whether lounging on deck or posing against the backdrop of the sea, Neha’s vacation diaries are giving major wanderlust goals.
On the professional front, she was last seen as a gang leader on MTV Roadies XX and is now gearing up for Shashank Khaitan’s OTT debut Single Papa, alongside Kunal Kemmu. (All Image: Neha Dhupia/Instagram.)
On the professional front, she was last seen as a gang leader on MTV Roadies XX and is now gearing up for Shashank Khaitan’s OTT debut Single Papa, alongside Kunal Kemmu. (All Image: Neha Dhupia/Instagram.)
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi Bikini Photos
