National Sports Day 2025: A Look At Bollywood Stars Who Embrace Sports Beyond The Screen

Randeep Hooda – Horse Riding & Polo: Known for his powerful performances and intense screen presence, Randeep Hooda excelled in polo and show jumping, winning national-level medals. The actor is a skilled equestrian who not only rides but also participates in polo matches & show jumping. His love for horses is well documented, and he has often spoken about how equestrian sports keep him grounded, disciplined, and connected to nature. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Rahul Bose – Rugby: Acclaimed actor Rahul Bose is not only a versatile performer but also one of India’s most prominent names in rugby. A former national-level rugby player, he represented India in several international matches. His association with the sport has earned him immense respect, as he continues to promote rugby in India through various initiatives. Rahul believes that rugby instills teamwork, strength, and resilience, values that also reflect in his career and philanthropic work. (Image Source: Instagram/ rahulbose7)
Ranbir Kapoor – Football: Ranbir Kapoor might be known for his effortless charm and versatile acting, but off-camera, he has a deep love for football. Whether it’s playing a quick match with friends or engaging in celebrity sports events, Ranbir has often showcased his sporty side. Football not only serves as his fitness regime but also as a stress-buster. Ranbir Kapoor’s love for football goes back to his school days when he was part of his school’s football team. Today, he is a co-owner and active player for the All Stars Football Club (ASFC), which plays celebrity charity matches. (Image Source: Instagram/ ranbirkapoor_forever)
Deepika Padukone – Badminton: Sport runs in Deepika Padukone’s blood, thanks to her father, Prakash Padukone, who is a legendary badminton player. Before entering Bollywood, Deepika herself trained extensively in badminton and played at the national level. Even today, she credits the sport for instilling discipline, fitness, and focus in her life. Deepika often shares that the rigor of sports has shaped her career and personality, making her one of the most resilient stars in the industry. Her connection with badminton remains strong, as she continues to advocate for sports in India. (Image Source: Instagram/ deepikapadukone)
John Abraham – Basketball: Fitness icon John Abraham has always been vocal about his love for sports, and basketball holds a special place in his life. Known for his muscular physique and commitment to a healthy lifestyle, John finds joy and agility in the game. His passion goes beyond just playing, he supports sports initiatives and encourages young Indians to pursue athletic activities as a lifestyle. For John, basketball is not just a game but a way to combine fun with fitness. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Ranveer Singh – Basketball: Bollywood's powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh’s first love was basketball before getting bitten by acting bug. His passion for the game is so strong that he went on to become the brand ambassador for the NBA in India, inspiring fans to embrace the sport. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Taapsee Pannu – Squash: Taapsee is a keen squash player, often seen playing the sport to stay fit and sharp. Her sporting discipline reflects in the dedication she brings to her roles on screen. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Saiyami Kher – Cricket, Sprinting, Cycling & Swimming: Saiyami is a true multi-sport talent. She has played cricket for Maharashtra at school level and even made it to the national selection team, but chose to pursue badminton at the state championships. Beyond racquet sports, she is an avid swimmer, sprinter, and cyclist. Her biggest sporting feat is completing the world’s toughest endurance race, the Ironman 70.3 triathlon – twice in one year! Sports have been an integral part of Saiyami’s life since childhood, and she continues to inspire many with her passion, proving that athletics and acting can go hand in hand. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
