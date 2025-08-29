National Sports Day 2025: A Look At Bollywood Stars Who Embrace Sports Beyond The Screen

Saiyami Kher – Cricket, Sprinting, Cycling & Swimming: Saiyami is a true multi-sport talent. She has played cricket for Maharashtra at school level and even made it to the national selection team, but chose to pursue badminton at the state championships. Beyond racquet sports, she is an avid swimmer, sprinter, and cyclist. Her biggest sporting feat is completing the world’s toughest endurance race, the Ironman 70.3 triathlon – twice in one year! Sports have been an integral part of Saiyami’s life since childhood, and she continues to inspire many with her passion, proving that athletics and acting can go hand in hand. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)