Mrunal Thakur Hits The Streets Amid Bipasha Basu Controversy, See Pics

Mrunal Thakur Hits The Streets Amid Bipasha Basu Controversy, See Pics

Mrunal Thakur is making headlines for her professional struggles, a viral controversy with Bipasha Basu, and dating rumours with actor Dhanush.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Her latest film, Son of Sardaar 2, is reportedly underperforming at the box office.

1/7
She was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing blue jeans, a chic blue top, wedge heels, a tan bag, and chunky jewellery.
2/7
This was her first public appearance since Bipasha Basu indirectly responded to her “manly muscles” comment.
3/7
Bipasha’s Instagram Story encouraged women to embrace strength and muscles for both physical and mental health.
4/7
The remark appears to be a reaction to a resurfaced throwback video from Mrunal’s Kumkum Bhagya days.
5/7
In the video, Mrunal joked with co-star Arjit Taneja, suggesting he “go marry Bipasha” if he wanted a muscular woman.
6/7
She also claimed in jest, “I am far better than Bipasha, okay?” during the same interview.
7/7
The old clip has gone viral, drawing backlash online, though Mrunal has yet to respond publicly. (All Images: Manav Manglani)
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Mrunal Thakur

Photo Gallery

