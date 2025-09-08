Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentMouni Roy Shares Glimpses Of Her Spiritual Journey At Sacred Pashupatinath Mandir

Mouni Roy Shares Glimpses Of Her Spiritual Journey At Sacred Pashupatinath Mandir

Actress Mouni Roy recently visited Pashupatinath in Nepal on a spiritual trip. Mouni also treated her followers to a carousel of serene pictures from the holy shrine.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Actress Mouni Roy recently visited Pashupatinath in Nepal on a spiritual trip.

Actress Mouni Roy recently visited Pashupatinath in Nepal on a spiritual trip. Mouni also treated her followers to a carousel of serene pictures from the holy shrine.
Dressed in a traditional mustard salwar suit, the actress posed in front of the Pashupatinath Temple, looking radiant and peaceful.
She captioned her post with a spiritual Hindi quote, पशुपतीनाथ “ ना सम्मान का मोह, ना अपमान का भय “ adding “Grateful, thankful, and blessed.”
One of the most sacred Jyotirlingas, Pashupatinath Mandir draws millions of Hindu devotees every year, and Mouni’s visit reflected her spiritual side beautifully.
During her visit, she was seen relishing a plate of steaming hot momos — one of Nepal’s most popular delicacies.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mouni shared glimpses of the delicious treat, delighting her fans with her foodie side yet again.
At 39, Mouni is now gearing up for The Wives, and expectations are high from this collaboration with Madhur Bhandarkar.
Known for sharing stunning pictures and travel diaries, Mouni continues to keep fans hooked to her social media. (All Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram.)
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Mouni Roy Pashupatinath Temple
