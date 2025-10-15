Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentManish Malhotra Diwali 2025: Rekha, SRK, Kareena Shine At Star-Studded Mumbai Bash

Manish Malhotra Diwali 2025: Rekha, SRK, Kareena Shine At Star-Studded Mumbai Bash

Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali celebration brought together Bollywood’s elite and socialites in Mumbai.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 11:17 PM (IST)
Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali celebration brought together Bollywood’s elite and socialites in Mumbai.

The lavish party radiated luxury, fashion, and festive glamour throughout the venue.

Rekha and Nita Ambani’s candid moment with Manish Malhotra became the highlight of the evening.
Shah Rukh Khan made a rare public appearance, captured in unseen pictures shared on Manish’s Instagram Stories.
Fans praised SRK’s understated charm as he mingled with his family and other guests.
Bollywood A-listers including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, and Hema Malini attended the celebration.
The Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta, added grandeur to the evening.
Guests like Kriti Sanon, Shanaya Kapoor, and Radhika Merchant posed together in elegant designer ensembles.
Manish Malhotra shared, “Hosting for Diwali always feels special…. Friends and loved ones, laughter and light… there’s nothing I love more.”
The event showcased festive decor, lights, and signature Manish Malhotra opulence.
New-generation stars like Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tara Sutaria, Meezan Jafri, and Nushrratt Bharuccha added youthful energy.
Fatima and Vijay were seen bonding, sparking speculation about their off-screen chemistry.
The grand gathering marked the unofficial start of Bollywood’s Diwali 2025 festivities in style. (All Images: Instagram/manishmalhotra05)
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 11:17 PM (IST)
