Mahesh Babu Misses Family Night Out As Namrata & Kids Groove At Lady Gaga Concert

Mahesh Babu Misses Family Night Out As Namrata & Kids Groove At Lady Gaga Concert

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s family enjoyed a night out in New York without him.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 07:58 PM (IST)
Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s family enjoyed a night out in New York without him.

Namrata shared pictures on Instagram, showcasing Gaga’s performance and the electrifying atmosphere.

1/8
His wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and kids Gautam and Sitara attended Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball concert at Madison Square Garden.
His wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and kids Gautam and Sitara attended Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball concert at Madison Square Garden.
2/8
She praised Lady Gaga, writing: “One word: outstanding performance… loved every bit of ur show.”
She praised Lady Gaga, writing: “One word: outstanding performance… loved every bit of ur show.”
3/8
The family also clicked cheerful selfies, with Sitara’s final pose charming fans.
The family also clicked cheerful selfies, with Sitara’s final pose charming fans.
4/8
Fans flooded the comments, pointing out Sitara’s striking resemblance to Mahesh Babu.
Fans flooded the comments, pointing out Sitara’s striking resemblance to Mahesh Babu.
5/8
Namrata’s sister, Shilpa Shirodkar, reacted to the post, calling it “So much majjjjja (fun).”
Namrata’s sister, Shilpa Shirodkar, reacted to the post, calling it “So much majjjjja (fun).”
6/8
Earlier, Namrata and her kids also attended the US Open semifinals and shared their experience online.
Earlier, Namrata and her kids also attended the US Open semifinals and shared their experience online.
7/8
Mahesh Babu missed the family trip as he is busy shooting SSMB 29 with Priyanka Chopra, directed by SS Rajamouli.
Mahesh Babu missed the family trip as he is busy shooting SSMB 29 with Priyanka Chopra, directed by SS Rajamouli.
8/8
The film’s poster, featuring Mahesh in a gritty look with Lord Shiva’s trishul pendant, has already generated major buzz. (All Images: Instagram/namratashirodkar)
The film’s poster, featuring Mahesh in a gritty look with Lord Shiva’s trishul pendant, has already generated major buzz. (All Images: Instagram/namratashirodkar)
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 07:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Namrata Shirodkar
Advertisement

