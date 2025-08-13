Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Khushi Kapoor's Cream Gown Look Proves Less Is More In High Fashion; See PICS

Khushi Kapoor’s Cream Gown Look Proves Less Is More In High Fashion; See PICS

Khushi Kapoor recently turned heads with a stunning Instagram post that beautifully blended elegance and emotion.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Khushi Kapoor recently turned heads with a stunning Instagram post that beautifully blended elegance and emotion.

Khushi Kapoor recently turned heads with a stunning Instagram post that beautifully blended elegance and emotion.

Khushi Kapoor recently turned heads with a stunning Instagram post that beautifully blended elegance and emotion.
Khushi Kapoor recently turned heads with a stunning Instagram post that beautifully blended elegance and emotion.
For the Gaurav Gupta show, she stepped out in a sleek and sophisticated cream gown that exuded understated glamour.
For the Gaurav Gupta show, she stepped out in a sleek and sophisticated cream gown that exuded understated glamour.
The ensemble featured delicate, intricate detailing that added just the right amount of texture without overpowering the minimalist palette.
The ensemble featured delicate, intricate detailing that added just the right amount of texture without overpowering the minimalist palette.
The fit was impeccable — hugging her frame in all the right places while allowing graceful movement.
The fit was impeccable — hugging her frame in all the right places while allowing graceful movement.
She kept her accessories subtle, letting the gown remain the focal point, and opted for a fresh, glowing makeup look paired with softly styled hair, radiating both poise and youthfulness.
She kept her accessories subtle, letting the gown remain the focal point, and opted for a fresh, glowing makeup look paired with softly styled hair, radiating both poise and youthfulness.
In her caption, Khushi shared, “For the @gauravguptaofficial show last night🤍 got to cheer janu while she killed it on the runway😜🤍,” expressing her excitement at cheering for her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, who dazzled on the ramp.
In her caption, Khushi shared, “For the @gauravguptaofficial show last night🤍 got to cheer janu while she killed it on the runway😜🤍,” expressing her excitement at cheering for her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, who dazzled on the ramp.
Alongside her acting career, she continues to carve a niche as a style icon, favoring clean lines, statement silhouettes, and a mix of contemporary minimalism with a touch of vintage charm. (All Image: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Alongside her acting career, she continues to carve a niche as a style icon, favoring clean lines, statement silhouettes, and a mix of contemporary minimalism with a touch of vintage charm. (All Image: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor

Photo Gallery

Opinion
