Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentKarwa Chauth 2025: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Raveena Tandon Join Celebrations At Sunita Kapoor’s Home

Karwa Chauth 2025: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Raveena Tandon Join Celebrations At Sunita Kapoor’s Home

Sunita Kapoor’s annual Karwa Chauth celebration brought together Bollywood’s leading ladies, from Shilpa Shetty to Raveena Tandon, turning the evening into a stunning display of festive elegance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 08:03 PM (IST)
Sunita Kapoor’s annual Karwa Chauth celebration brought together Bollywood’s leading ladies, from Shilpa Shetty to Raveena Tandon, turning the evening into a stunning display of festive elegance.

Every year, Sunita Kapoor—wife of actor Anil Kapoor—hosts one of Bollywood’s most glamorous Karwa Chauth celebrations.

1/14
Shilpa Shetty was among the early arrivals, stealing attention in a striking red Anarkali teamed with a blush-pink ghaghra.
Shilpa Shetty was among the early arrivals, stealing attention in a striking red Anarkali teamed with a blush-pink ghaghra.
2/14
She completed her festive look with layered necklaces, bangles, and statement earrings, truly embodying the spirit of the evening.
She completed her festive look with layered necklaces, bangles, and statement earrings, truly embodying the spirit of the evening.
3/14
Raveena Tandon looked radiant in a yellow saree, styling it with a choker and a mangalsutra.
Raveena Tandon looked radiant in a yellow saree, styling it with a choker and a mangalsutra.
4/14
Her neatly tied bun and soft makeup allowed her outfit’s vibrancy to shine through, creating a timeless festive look.
Her neatly tied bun and soft makeup allowed her outfit’s vibrancy to shine through, creating a timeless festive look.
5/14
Mira Kapoor chose a more understated yet graceful look—a plain saree paired with a heavily embroidered blouse.
Mira Kapoor chose a more understated yet graceful look—a plain saree paired with a heavily embroidered blouse.
6/14
Her ensemble, complemented by traditional jhumkas and a chic potli bag, reflected minimalism at its most elegant.
Her ensemble, complemented by traditional jhumkas and a chic potli bag, reflected minimalism at its most elegant.
7/14
Maheep Kapoor wore a red suit with blue salwar.
Maheep Kapoor wore a red suit with blue salwar.
8/14
havana Panday opted for a playful pink bandhani suit, adding a burst of colour to the red-dominant evening.
havana Panday opted for a playful pink bandhani suit, adding a burst of colour to the red-dominant evening.
9/14
Mini Mathur looked elegant in a pink saree.
Mini Mathur looked elegant in a pink saree.
10/14
She kept her hair open and wore big earrings and blue bindi to complete her look.
She kept her hair open and wore big earrings and blue bindi to complete her look.
11/14
Geeta Basra stayed classic in a red saree with a glasswork blouse.
Geeta Basra stayed classic in a red saree with a glasswork blouse.
12/14
She completed her look with a bun adorned with gajra, big earrings.
She completed her look with a bun adorned with gajra, big earrings.
13/14
Reema Jain and her daughters-in-law also embraced traditional attire in red suit sets. The evening held special significance for Aadar Jain’s wife, Alekha Advani, as she marked her first Karwa Chauth.
Reema Jain and her daughters-in-law also embraced traditional attire in red suit sets. The evening held special significance for Aadar Jain’s wife, Alekha Advani, as she marked her first Karwa Chauth.
14/14
Janhvi Desai and Natasha Dalal—the Dhawan family’s daughters-in-law—chose serene white ensembles. Janhvi paired hers with a red dupatta, while Natasha went for an all-white look, both exuding understated sophistication. (All images: Manav Manglani)
Janhvi Desai and Natasha Dalal—the Dhawan family’s daughters-in-law—chose serene white ensembles. Janhvi paired hers with a red dupatta, while Natasha went for an all-white look, both exuding understated sophistication. (All images: Manav Manglani)
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 08:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty Raveena Tandon Mira Kapoor Karwa Chauth 2025

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Politics Over Peace': White House Slams Nobel Prize Committee For Not Nominating Trump
'Politics Over Peace': White House Slams Nobel Prize Committee For Not Nominating Trump
World
'Not Good To Play Games With Afghanistan': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
'Not Good To Play Games...': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
News
‘If Not India, Who?’: Palestinian Envoy Calls On New Delhi To Spearhead Gaza Rebuilding
‘If Not India, Who?’: Palestinian Envoy Calls On New Delhi To Spearhead Gaza Rebuilding
World
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Embed widget