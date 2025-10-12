Explorer
Karishma Tanna’s Diwali Outfit Is Giving Major Festive Goals; See PICS
Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna once again proved why she is a style icon, turning heads with her stunning Diwali party look.
Festive Glam Alert: Karishma Tanna Shines in Golden-Embroidered Sharara
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :Karishma Tanna
Entertainment
8 Photos
Sonam Kapoor’s Festive Glam: Traditional Banarasi Saree With A Contemporary Twist
Entertainment
7 Photos
Aparshakti Khurana & Angad Bedi’s Adorable Karwa Chauth Gesture Goes Viral, PICS
Entertainment
14 Photos
Karwa Chauth 2025: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Raveena Tandon Join Celebrations At Sunita Kapoor’s Home
Entertainment
7 Photos
Bigg Boss OTT Fame Palak Purswani’s Cinderella Moment With Rohan Khanna Melts The Internet
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Taliban Seizes Multiple Pakistani Outposts Along Durand Line, 12 Soldiers Killed In Clashes
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
India
Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs
Advertisement
Entertainment
8 Photos
Sonam Kapoor’s Festive Glam: Traditional Banarasi Saree With A Contemporary Twist
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion