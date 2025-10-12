Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karishma Tanna’s Diwali Outfit Is Giving Major Festive Goals; See PICS

Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna once again proved why she is a style icon, turning heads with her stunning Diwali party look.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
Festive Glam Alert: Karishma Tanna Shines in Golden-Embroidered Sharara

Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna once again proved why she is a style icon, turning heads with her stunning Diwali party look.
She opted for a bottle green sharara set adorned with intricate golden embroidery, which perfectly balanced festive tradition with contemporary flair.
The ensemble featured a fitted short kurti paired with a flared sharara, allowing Karishma to showcase both elegance and movement.
The golden threadwork added a regal touch, catching the light beautifully and giving her a radiant glow—perfect for the festive occasion.
Her makeup was subtle yet impactful, featuring smoky eyes, nude lips, and a soft blush that highlighted her natural radiance.
Karishma’s hair was styled in loose waves, adding effortless glamour and perfectly framing her face. She completed the look with a pair of traditional golden heels, giving her ensemble a cohesive and polished finish.
Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Karishma Tanna effortlessly blends traditional Indian wear with modern aesthetics, making her festive looks stand out.
Her choice of a bottle green sharara with golden detailing reflects her bold yet elegant style, perfectly capturing the spirit of Diwali celebrations. (All Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram.)
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
