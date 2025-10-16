Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentKJo Celebrates 27 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai With Unseen BTS Photos Of Shah Rukh, Kajol & Rani

KJo Celebrates 27 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai With Unseen BTS Photos Of Shah Rukh, Kajol & Rani

Karan Johar celebrated 27 years of his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by sharing unseen behind-the-scenes photos featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Karan Johar celebrated 27 years of his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by sharing unseen behind-the-scenes photos featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to post the nostalgic pictures and expressed gratitude to fans for their continued love and admiration for the film.

In his caption, Karan described the movie set as one filled with “love, too much banter, and happiness,” reminiscing about the joyful atmosphere during the shoot.
In his caption, Karan described the movie set as one filled with "love, too much banter, and happiness," reminiscing about the joyful atmosphere during the shoot.
Fans flooded the comments section, calling Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a timeless masterpiece and praising its unforgettable dialogues and emotional depth.
Fans flooded the comments section, calling Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a timeless masterpiece and praising its unforgettable dialogues and emotional depth.
Released in 1998, the film became a cultural phenomenon, redefining friendship and romance in Bollywood and earning immense commercial success.
Released in 1998, the film became a cultural phenomenon, redefining friendship and romance in Bollywood and earning immense commercial success.
Its iconic lines, soulful music by Jatin-Lalit, and memorable performances made it one of the most beloved films of Indian cinema.
Its iconic lines, soulful music by Jatin-Lalit, and memorable performances made it one of the most beloved films of Indian cinema.
The movie also marked Karan Johar’s successful directorial debut and established his long-standing collaboration with Dharma Productions.
The movie also marked Karan Johar's successful directorial debut and established his long-standing collaboration with Dharma Productions.
Meanwhile, Karan recently addressed the controversy surrounding his remarks about Homebound after being misquoted by sections of the media.
Meanwhile, Karan recently addressed the controversy surrounding his remarks about Homebound after being misquoted by sections of the media.
The filmmaker clarified that his statements were taken out of context and reiterated his pride in Homebound, calling it one of Dharma Productions’ most sensitively made films.
The filmmaker clarified that his statements were taken out of context and reiterated his pride in Homebound, calling it one of Dharma Productions' most sensitively made films.
Karan further emphasised the balance between creativity and profitability in filmmaking, acknowledging the need for both artistic integrity and commercial growth. (All Images: Instagram/karanjohar)
Karan further emphasised the balance between creativity and profitability in filmmaking, acknowledging the need for both artistic integrity and commercial growth. (All Images: Instagram/karanjohar)
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Embed widget