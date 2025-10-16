Explorer
KJo Celebrates 27 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai With Unseen BTS Photos Of Shah Rukh, Kajol & Rani
Karan Johar celebrated 27 years of his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by sharing unseen behind-the-scenes photos featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.
The filmmaker took to Instagram to post the nostalgic pictures and expressed gratitude to fans for their continued love and admiration for the film.
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :Karan Johar Kajol Shah Rukh
